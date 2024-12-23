https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/uk-army-claims-to-conduct-successful-tests-of-drone-killer-radio-wave-weapon-1121246427.html
UK Army Claims to Conduct Successful Tests of 'Drone Killer' Radio-Wave Weapon
The UK armed forces have conducted a successful test of the Radio Frequency Directed Energy Weapon (RFDEW), also known as the drone killer, the UK government announced on Monday.
"British soldiers have successfully trialled for the first time a game-changing weapon that can take down a swarm of drones using radio waves for less than the cost of a pack of mince pies. The Radio Frequency Directed Energy Weapon (RFDEW) development system can detect, track and engage a range of threats across land, air and sea," the statement said. RFDEWs are capable of eliminating targets up to 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) away with near-instantaneous effect and at an estimated cost of 10 pence (13 cents) per shot fired, the statement read. The weapon uses high frequency waves to disrupt or damage critical electronic components inside unmanned aerial vehicles that immobilize drones and can be deployed on land and at sea.
