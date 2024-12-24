https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/petition-for-snap-uk-election-hits-3-million-signatures-1121254394.html

Petition for Snap UK Election Hits 3 Million Signatures

Sputnik International

An online petition calling for an early general election in the United Kingdom has been signed by more than 3 million people as of Tuesday amid public discontent with government policies.

As of 11:00 GMT, more than 3.002 million people have signed the petition, which claims that the Labour-led government has "gone back on the promises they laid out in the lead up to the last election" in July 2024. Small business owner Michael Westwood launched the petition on the parliament's website in November. The government must respond to all petitions with more than 10,000 signatures and consider those that get more than 100,000 signatures for a debate. The parliament will debate the petition on January 6. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was not surprised by the petition's popularity but ruled out a snap election. The next vote is not due until 2029. A YouGov poll conducted on October 25 revealed that Starmer's job performance was rated worse than that of his predecessors since 2007, with only Conservative Liz Truss faring worse. The Labour Party won 412 seats in the July 4 election, securing an absolute majority in parliament and ousting the Conservative government. The next day, Starmer was officially appointed as the UK's 58th prime minister.

