Putin Hails Tajikistan as Russia’s Reliable Ally During Talks With Rahmon
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday called Tajikistan a reliable ally of Russia.
SOSNOVSKOYE (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday called Tajikistan a reliable ally of Russia.
"Today, as we agreed, we will hold bilateral talks on the whole range of our relations. Our relations are very constructive, developing at a good pace. Tajikistan is our reliable ally," Putin said during talks with Tajik President
Emomali Rahmon.
Putin added that Russia will continue cooperation with Tajikistan in the sphere of security in the international arena. He also noted that Russia ranks first among Tajikistan's trade and economic partners and second in terms of investments
"And last year there was an increase, and this year there will be an increase. A small one, but nevertheless it will happen," Putin said.