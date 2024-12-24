https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/putin-meets-with-tajik-president-rahmon-1121251329.html

Putin Meets With Tajik President Rahmon

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon. One of the topics of the discussion will be "acute problems in the field of migration," Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said ahead of the meeting. The talks are also set to cover cooperation between Moscow and Dushanbe in political, trade, economic, military-technical, cultural-humanitarian matters and other areas, as well as regional issues, particularly the situation in Afghanistan. Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.

