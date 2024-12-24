https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/syria-declares-catholic-christmas-as-holiday-after-christians-protests-1121260359.html
Syria Declares Catholic Christmas as Holiday After Christians' Protests
The Syrian authorities on Tuesday declared December 25 and 26, when Catholic Christmas is celebrated, official holidays amid rallies by Syrian Christians in a number of cities.
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The Syrian authorities on Tuesday declared December 25 and 26, when Catholic Christmas is celebrated, official holidays amid rallies by Syrian Christians in a number of cities.
"For all employees of state institutions, December 25-26, 2024 are now declared official holidays. Those institutions and line ministries whose activities are necessary shall continue to work," the government said in a statement published in Al-Watan newspaper.
On Monday evening, peaceful protests were held in the suburbs of Damascus and Christian neighborhoods of the Syrian capital against the oppression of the Christian population in Syria after the new government came to power.
The protests erupted after a group of foreign mercenaries from Syria's armed groups burned a Christmas tree in the Christian-majority town of Suqaylabiyah in Hama Governorate. Local authorities later said that the perpetrators of the tree-burning incident were arrested and will face punishment.