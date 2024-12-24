International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/syria-declares-catholic-christmas-as-holiday-after-christians-protests-1121260359.html
Syria Declares Catholic Christmas as Holiday After Christians' Protests
Syria Declares Catholic Christmas as Holiday After Christians' Protests
Sputnik International
The Syrian authorities on Tuesday declared December 25 and 26, when Catholic Christmas is celebrated, official holidays amid rallies by Syrian Christians in a number of cities.
2024-12-24T20:08+0000
2024-12-24T20:08+0000
world
syria
damascus
christians
christmas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/18/1121260199_0:151:3104:1897_1920x0_80_0_0_84e25a34b398d9a270797eb085ec5d9f.jpg
"For all employees of state institutions, December 25-26, 2024 are now declared official holidays. Those institutions and line ministries whose activities are necessary shall continue to work," the government said in a statement published in Al-Watan newspaper. On Monday evening, peaceful protests were held in the suburbs of Damascus and Christian neighborhoods of the Syrian capital against the oppression of the Christian population in Syria after the new government came to power. The protests erupted after a group of foreign mercenaries from Syria's armed groups burned a Christmas tree in the Christian-majority town of Suqaylabiyah in Hama Governorate. Local authorities later said that the perpetrators of the tree-burning incident were arrested and will face punishment.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20201215/peace-on-earth-and-mercy-mild-syrias-christians-gear-up-for-christmas-holiday--photos-videos-1081471859.html
syria
damascus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/18/1121260199_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9028e1adcf00c6a72949d432fd2aa0f0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
syria, christians, catholic christians, christmas
syria, christians, catholic christians, christmas

Syria Declares Catholic Christmas as Holiday After Christians' Protests

20:08 GMT 24.12.2024
© Sputnik / Mikhail VoskresenskiyPeople celebrate Christmas on the street in Latakia
People celebrate Christmas on the street in Latakia - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2024
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
Subscribe
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The Syrian authorities on Tuesday declared December 25 and 26, when Catholic Christmas is celebrated, official holidays amid rallies by Syrian Christians in a number of cities.
"For all employees of state institutions, December 25-26, 2024 are now declared official holidays. Those institutions and line ministries whose activities are necessary shall continue to work," the government said in a statement published in Al-Watan newspaper.
On Monday evening, peaceful protests were held in the suburbs of Damascus and Christian neighborhoods of the Syrian capital against the oppression of the Christian population in Syria after the new government came to power.
Christmas treet in Wadi al-Nasara, Homs, Syria. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2020
World
Peace on Earth and Mercy Mild: Syria’s Christians Gear Up for Christmas Holiday – Photos, Videos
15 December 2020, 19:08 GMT
The protests erupted after a group of foreign mercenaries from Syria's armed groups burned a Christmas tree in the Christian-majority town of Suqaylabiyah in Hama Governorate. Local authorities later said that the perpetrators of the tree-burning incident were arrested and will face punishment.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала