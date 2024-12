https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/watch-russias-lancet-drones-vaporize-ukraines-equipment-while-wreaking-havoc-on-its-troops-1121252379.html

Watch Russia’s Lancet Drones Vaporize Ukraine’s Equipment While Wreaking Havoc on Its Troops

Sputnik International

The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of troops from Russia's Zapad battle group using Lancet drones to destroy Ukrainian military equipment and disrupt unit rotations.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage showing troops from Russia's Battlegroup Zapad using Lancet drones to destroy Ukrainian military equipment and disrupt troop rotations. The Lancet drone is particularly effective against high-value targets, such as tanks and artillery. Kamikaze drones have become a notable innovation in modern warfare, combining drone technology with suicide attack tactics. Their use offers advantages, including high-speed strikes and a reduced risk to personnel.

