https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/death-toll-in-mayotte-after-cyclone-chido-rises-to-39-1121262921.html
Death Toll in Mayotte After Cyclone Chido Rises to 39
Death Toll in Mayotte After Cyclone Chido Rises to 39
Sputnik International
The death toll from Cyclone Chido in the French overseas department of Mayotte has risen to 39, the archipelago's prefecture said on Tuesday.
2024-12-25T05:26+0000
2024-12-25T05:26+0000
2024-12-25T05:26+0000
world
mayotte
france
emmanuel macron
cyclone
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/19/1121262763_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0638a80c6331116a2dc0328553269e74.jpg
"The death toll caused by Cyclone Chido in Mayotte is now at 39. The work to identify and search for victims of the cyclone continues," the statement read. Earlier, the new minister of the overseas department, Manuel Valls, said that soon he was going to visit the archipelago accompanied by Prime Minister Francois Bayrou. On December 14, Cyclone Chido hit Mayotte, becoming the strongest storm in over 90 years, according to the French Meteorological Service. President Emmanuel Macron declared December 23 a national day of mourning. French public-sector re-insurer CCR has said that damages could cost insurers between 650 and 800 million euros ($678 to $834 million).
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241216/nearly-1000-feared-dead-in-cyclone-hit-mayotte-archipelago-1121183521.html
mayotte
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/19/1121262763_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e18117a25de1bc91d92e513e19cc9ad3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
cyclone chido, french overseas department of mayotte, death toll
cyclone chido, french overseas department of mayotte, death toll
Death Toll in Mayotte After Cyclone Chido Rises to 39
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from Cyclone Chido in the French overseas department of Mayotte has risen to 39, the archipelago's prefecture said on Tuesday.
"The death toll caused by Cyclone Chido in Mayotte is now at 39. The work to identify and search for victims of the cyclone continues," the statement read.
Earlier, the new minister of the overseas department, Manuel Valls, said that soon he was going to visit the archipelago accompanied by Prime Minister Francois Bayrou.
On December 14, Cyclone Chido hit Mayotte
, becoming the strongest storm in over 90 years, according to the French Meteorological Service. President Emmanuel Macron declared December 23 a national day of mourning. French public-sector re-insurer CCR has said that damages could cost insurers between 650 and 800 million euros ($678 to $834 million).