https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/death-toll-in-mayotte-after-cyclone-chido-rises-to-39-1121262921.html

Death Toll in Mayotte After Cyclone Chido Rises to 39

Death Toll in Mayotte After Cyclone Chido Rises to 39

Sputnik International

The death toll from Cyclone Chido in the French overseas department of Mayotte has risen to 39, the archipelago's prefecture said on Tuesday.

2024-12-25T05:26+0000

2024-12-25T05:26+0000

2024-12-25T05:26+0000

world

mayotte

france

emmanuel macron

cyclone

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/19/1121262763_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0638a80c6331116a2dc0328553269e74.jpg

"The death toll caused by Cyclone Chido in Mayotte is now at 39. The work to identify and search for victims of the cyclone continues," the statement read. Earlier, the new minister of the overseas department, Manuel Valls, said that soon he was going to visit the archipelago accompanied by Prime Minister Francois Bayrou. On December 14, Cyclone Chido hit Mayotte, becoming the strongest storm in over 90 years, according to the French Meteorological Service. President Emmanuel Macron declared December 23 a national day of mourning. French public-sector re-insurer CCR has said that damages could cost insurers between 650 and 800 million euros ($678 to $834 million).

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241216/nearly-1000-feared-dead-in-cyclone-hit-mayotte-archipelago-1121183521.html

mayotte

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

cyclone chido, french overseas department of mayotte, death toll