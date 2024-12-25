https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/does-the-new-iranian-proposal-for-middle-east-stability-have-a-chance-1121269910.html
Does the New Iranian Proposal for Middle East Stability Have a Chance?
The idea voiced by veteran Iranian diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif to establish a Muslim West Asian Dialogue Association (MWADA) to establish stability in the Middle East “may never see the light of day,” warns global energy expert Dr Mamdouh G. Salameh.
Zarif’s initiative, Salameh explains, is “grounded in the common Islamic values and principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-intervention and collective security.”The fact that the Arab monarchies of the Persian Gulf region “don’t trust Iran completely” and are reluctant to “get too close to Iran because of threats from the US and Israel” does not help, Salameh told Sputnik.“Based on these considerations, I see Mr Zarif’s proposal as a non-starter,” he concluded.
The idea voiced by veteran Iranian diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif to establish a Muslim West Asian Dialogue Association (MWADA) to establish stability in the Middle East “may never see the light of day,” warns global energy expert Dr Mamdouh G. Salameh.
Zarif’s initiative
, Salameh explains, is “grounded in the common Islamic values and principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-intervention and collective security.”
But it comes “amid a changing world where brute force is being used and where the United States is fighting desperately with all power available to it including waging wars, genocide and regime change” to safeguard its “unipolar World Order.”
The fact that the Arab monarchies of the Persian Gulf region “don’t trust Iran completely” and are reluctant to “get too close to Iran because of threats from the US and Israel” does not help, Salameh told Sputnik.
“Based on these considerations, I see Mr Zarif’s proposal as a non-starter,” he concluded.