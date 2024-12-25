International
Does the New Iranian Proposal for Middle East Stability Have a Chance?
Does the New Iranian Proposal for Middle East Stability Have a Chance?
The idea voiced by veteran Iranian diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif to establish a Muslim West Asian Dialogue Association (MWADA) to establish stability in the Middle East “may never see the light of day,” warns global energy expert Dr Mamdouh G. Salameh.
Zarif’s initiative, Salameh explains, is “grounded in the common Islamic values and principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-intervention and collective security.”The fact that the Arab monarchies of the Persian Gulf region “don’t trust Iran completely” and are reluctant to “get too close to Iran because of threats from the US and Israel” does not help, Salameh told Sputnik.“Based on these considerations, I see Mr Zarif’s proposal as a non-starter,” he concluded.
iran, arab world, mohammad javad zarif, muslim west asian dialogue association (mwada), middle east
18:17 GMT 25.12.2024
The idea voiced by veteran Iranian diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif to establish a Muslim West Asian Dialogue Association (MWADA) to establish stability in the Middle East “may never see the light of day,” warns global energy expert Dr Mamdouh G. Salameh.
Zarif’s initiative, Salameh explains, is “grounded in the common Islamic values and principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-intervention and collective security.”
But it comes “amid a changing world where brute force is being used and where the United States is fighting desperately with all power available to it including waging wars, genocide and regime change” to safeguard its “unipolar World Order.”
In this image made from April 17, 2021, video released by the Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, various centrifuge machines line the hall damaged on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facility - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2023
Iran Nuclear Deal: How US Failed Historic Breakthrough & Opened Door to Seven Years of Controversy
16 January 2023, 15:20 GMT
The fact that the Arab monarchies of the Persian Gulf region “don’t trust Iran completely” and are reluctant to “get too close to Iran because of threats from the US and Israel” does not help, Salameh told Sputnik.
“Based on these considerations, I see Mr Zarif’s proposal as a non-starter,” he concluded.
