Gazprom's Gas Sales Revenues Will Amount to $46Bln in 2024

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The proceeds from Russian energy giant Gazprom's gas sales are expected to amount to 4.6 trillion rubles ($46 billion) in 2024, which is 155 billion rubles more than the original plan, the deputy chairman of the company's management committee Famil Sadygov said on Tuesday.
"In terms of the key indicators, Gazprom’s performance in 2024 will definitely be recognized as strong. For instance, the proceeds from the sales of gas will amount to RUB 4.6 trillion, which is RUB 155 billion more than was envisaged in the financial plan initially approved," Sadygov said in a statement.
The level of Gazprom's debt load in terms of net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) will decrease to 2.1 by the end of the year, Sadygov added.
In 2025, Gazprom seeks to continue strict policy to limit operating costs via flexible management of subsidiaries' expenses, he said.
Gazprom's Board of Directors announced the approval of the investment program of 1.524 trillion rubles and the budget parameters for 2025.