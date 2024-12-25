https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/launch-of-soyuz-rocket-with-resurs-p-satellite-1121264355.html

Launch of Soyuz Rocket With Resurs-P Satellite

Sputnik comes live as the Russian Resurs-P satellite is launched from Baikonur aboard the 2000th Soyuz-2.1b rocket, marking a milestone in space exploration. The satellite's journey into orbit is expected to take exactly 9 minutes and 23 seconds.The Resurs-P satellites can capture Earth images with a resolution of 70 centimeters [27.5 inches], providing data for monitoring pollution, environmental degradation, resource exploration, ice condition assessment, emergency monitoring, as well as updating topographic and navigational maps.Follow Sputnik’s feed to learn more!

