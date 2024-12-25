International
LIVE: Launch of Soyuz Rocket With Resurs-P Satellite
Russia
Launch of Soyuz Rocket With Resurs-P Satellite
Sputnik comes live as the Russian Resurs-P satellite is launched from Baikonur aboard the 2000th Soyuz-2.1b rocket, marking a milestone in space exploration.
Sputnik comes live as the Russian Resurs-P satellite is launched from Baikonur aboard the 2000th Soyuz-2.1b rocket, marking a milestone in space exploration. The satellite's journey into orbit is expected to take exactly 9 minutes and 23 seconds.The Resurs-P satellites can capture Earth images with a resolution of 70 centimeters [27.5 inches], providing data for monitoring pollution, environmental degradation, resource exploration, ice condition assessment, emergency monitoring, as well as updating topographic and navigational maps.Follow Sputnik’s feed to learn more!
The Resurs-P satellite launch from Baikonur
Launch of Soyuz Rocket With Resurs-P Satellite

07:35 GMT 25.12.2024
On March 31, a similar satellite, Resurs-P Number 4, was launched into orbit aboard a Soyuz-2.1b rocket from Baikonur.
Sputnik comes live as the Russian Resurs-P satellite is launched from Baikonur aboard the 2000th Soyuz-2.1b rocket, marking a milestone in space exploration. The satellite's journey into orbit is expected to take exactly 9 minutes and 23 seconds.
The Resurs-P satellites can capture Earth images with a resolution of 70 centimeters [27.5 inches], providing data for monitoring pollution, environmental degradation, resource exploration, ice condition assessment, emergency monitoring, as well as updating topographic and navigational maps.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to learn more!
© Ruptly
