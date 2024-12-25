https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/launch-of-soyuz-rocket-with-resurs-p-satellite-1121264355.html
Launch of Soyuz Rocket With Resurs-P Satellite
Launch of Soyuz Rocket With Resurs-P Satellite
Sputnik International
Sputnik comes live as the Russian Resurs-P satellite is launched from Baikonur aboard the 2000th Soyuz-2.1b rocket, marking a milestone in space exploration.
2024-12-25T07:35+0000
2024-12-25T07:35+0000
2024-12-25T07:35+0000
russia
baikonur
earth
soyuz-2.1b
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/18/1121260852_0:117:3226:1932_1920x0_80_0_0_a5e3a3e1cc67e873648b0b18529a52eb.jpg
Sputnik comes live as the Russian Resurs-P satellite is launched from Baikonur aboard the 2000th Soyuz-2.1b rocket, marking a milestone in space exploration. The satellite's journey into orbit is expected to take exactly 9 minutes and 23 seconds.The Resurs-P satellites can capture Earth images with a resolution of 70 centimeters [27.5 inches], providing data for monitoring pollution, environmental degradation, resource exploration, ice condition assessment, emergency monitoring, as well as updating topographic and navigational maps.Follow Sputnik’s feed to learn more!
baikonur
earth
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/18/1121260852_248:0:2979:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b9c440899bb2fb1d74e6d62cd8111ed5.jpg
The Resurs-P satellite launch from Baikonur
Sputnik International
The Resurs-P satellite launch from Baikonur
2024-12-25T07:35+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
soyuz rocket, russian resurs-p satellite, baikonur, space exploration
soyuz rocket, russian resurs-p satellite, baikonur, space exploration
Launch of Soyuz Rocket With Resurs-P Satellite
On March 31, a similar satellite, Resurs-P Number 4, was launched into orbit aboard a Soyuz-2.1b rocket from Baikonur.
Sputnik comes live as the Russian Resurs-P satellite is launched from Baikonur aboard the 2000th Soyuz-2.1b rocket, marking a milestone in space exploration. The satellite's journey into orbit is expected to take exactly 9 minutes and 23 seconds.
The Resurs-P satellites can capture Earth images with a resolution of 70 centimeters [27.5 inches], providing data for monitoring pollution, environmental degradation, resource exploration, ice condition assessment, emergency monitoring, as well as updating topographic and navigational maps.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to learn more!