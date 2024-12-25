https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/putin-joins-informal-cis-summit-1121264647.html
Putin Joins Informal CIS Summit
Putin Joins Informal CIS Summit
Sputnik International
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds the traditional informal New Year's Eve summit of CIS leaders in Saint Petersburg.
2024-12-25T10:24+0000
2024-12-25T10:24+0000
2024-12-25T10:24+0000
russia
russia
vladimir putin
yury ushakov
saint petersburg
commonwealth of independent states
cis
summit
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/10/1121187240_0:0:2989:1682_1920x0_80_0_0_4a6ad09b445b685a2eda7ca48554c727.jpg
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds the traditional informal New Year's Eve summit of CIS leaders in St. Petersburg.This New Year's Eve meeting is part of the organization's a long-standing tradition, and this year is no exception. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov announced that Putin would review the outcomes of Russia's chairmanship of the CIS in 2024 during the summit, followed by informal discussions among the heads of state.Russia held the chairmanship this year, and Tajikistan is set to take over in 2025. The CIS leaders are also scheduled to discuss the preparations for the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, which will be commemorated in 2025. Ushakov mentioned that all leaders have been invited to Moscow for this occasion. Stay tuned to Sputnik’s feed for more updates!
russia
saint petersburg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/10/1121187240_159:0:2888:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_04ab41eb649376affa0fc2f1d1fccae6.jpg
Putin Joins Informal CIS Summit
Sputnik International
Putin Joins Informal CIS Summit
2024-12-25T10:24+0000
true
PT24M28S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
cis summit, russian president vladimir putin, summit of cis leaders, saint petersburg
cis summit, russian president vladimir putin, summit of cis leaders, saint petersburg
Putin Joins Informal CIS Summit
On December 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in St. Petersburg to meet with leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds the traditional informal New Year's Eve summit of CIS leaders in St. Petersburg.
This New Year's Eve meeting is part of the organization's a long-standing tradition, and this year is no exception. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov announced that Putin would review the outcomes of Russia's chairmanship of the CIS in 2024 during the summit, followed by informal discussions among the heads of state.
Russia held the chairmanship this year, and Tajikistan is set to take over in 2025.
The CIS leaders are also scheduled to discuss the preparations for the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, which will be commemorated in 2025. Ushakov mentioned that all leaders have been invited to Moscow for this occasion.
Stay tuned to Sputnik’s feed for more updates!