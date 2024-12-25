https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/putin-joins-informal-cis-summit-1121264647.html

Putin Joins Informal CIS Summit

Sputnik International

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds the traditional informal New Year's Eve summit of CIS leaders in Saint Petersburg.

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds the traditional informal New Year's Eve summit of CIS leaders in St. Petersburg.This New Year's Eve meeting is part of the organization's a long-standing tradition, and this year is no exception. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov announced that Putin would review the outcomes of Russia's chairmanship of the CIS in 2024 during the summit, followed by informal discussions among the heads of state.Russia held the chairmanship this year, and Tajikistan is set to take over in 2025. The CIS leaders are also scheduled to discuss the preparations for the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, which will be commemorated in 2025. Ushakov mentioned that all leaders have been invited to Moscow for this occasion. Stay tuned to Sputnik’s feed for more updates!

