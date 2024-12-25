International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/walkout-by-starbucks-employees-closes-170-stores-across-us---reports-1121262286.html
Walkout by Starbucks Employees Closes 170 Stores Across US - Reports
Walkout by Starbucks Employees Closes 170 Stores Across US - Reports
Sputnik International
At least 170 Starbucks stores have closed in the US due to a walkout, the USA Today newspaper has reported.
2024-12-25T04:59+0000
2024-12-25T04:59+0000
americas
us
los angeles
chicago
starbucks
strike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106380/18/1063801805_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_307c3836a0565629f86a2d0ba8df6f93.jpg
The walkout began last Friday in Seattle, Los Angeles, and Chicago. On Monday, media reported that the walkout spread across 10 states. The company's workers reportedly boosted their efforts all across the US on Tuesday, which led to the closure of at least 170 stores. At the same time, Starbucks Workers United said early on Tuesday that it expected over 5,000 people to walk out, leading to closures of 300 stores in 45 states. Starbucks employees are calling for increased salaries, expanded staffing, and more flexible scheduling, the union states. CNN has reported that the strike may expand to all of the United States if the management and the union fail to come to an agreement.
americas
los angeles
chicago
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106380/18/1063801805_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_10bdca23927094753aed62e48b6b2c1b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
starbucks employees, starbucks stores have closed, stores across us
starbucks employees, starbucks stores have closed, stores across us

Walkout by Starbucks Employees Closes 170 Stores Across US - Reports

04:59 GMT 25.12.2024
CC BY-SA 3.0 / 4028mdk09 / Starbucks CoffeeStarbucks Coffee
Starbucks Coffee - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2024
CC BY-SA 3.0 / 4028mdk09 / Starbucks Coffee
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 170 Starbucks stores have closed in the US due to a walkout, the USA Today newspaper has reported.
The walkout began last Friday in Seattle, Los Angeles, and Chicago. On Monday, media reported that the walkout spread across 10 states.
The company's workers reportedly boosted their efforts all across the US on Tuesday, which led to the closure of at least 170 stores.
At the same time, Starbucks Workers United said early on Tuesday that it expected over 5,000 people to walk out, leading to closures of 300 stores in 45 states.
Starbucks employees are calling for increased salaries, expanded staffing, and more flexible scheduling, the union states. CNN has reported that the strike may expand to all of the United States if the management and the union fail to come to an agreement.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала