Biden Proposed to Postpone Ukraine's NATO Membership in 2021 - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that US President Joe Biden suggested to him in 2021 to postpone Ukraine's admission to NATO.

2024-12-26T17:33+0000

2024-12-26T17:33+0000

2024-12-26T18:08+0000

vladimir putin

joe biden

ukraine

russia

nato

"I do not know what is being said now in the emerging team of the US president-elect [Donald Trump]. I know that I was told about it back in 2021 while the current President Biden. He suggested exactly that - to postpone Ukraine's admission to NATO for 10-15 years, because it is not ready yet. I reasonably replied, 'Yes, it is not ready today. You will prepare it and accept it'," Putin told a press conference.On the Goals of the Special Military OperationRussia will continue to achieve all the goals of the special military operation in Ukraine in 2025, because this task is number one, Putin said."Of course, we assume that we will solve all the goals of the special military operation. In general, this is the number one task. We will support our people. We are talking now, and they are fighting now," Putin told a news conference, adding that he was interested in the situation on the battlefield every day.On the Use of the Oreshnik Missile SystemRussia might use the Oreshnik missile systems again if necessary, but this will not be a rushed decision, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday."If the need arises and we see that the use of more powerful medium-range weapons is required, we will certainly use them [Oreshnik]. But we're not in a hurry," Putin told a press conference.Russia currently has multiple Oreshnik missile systems, albeit "not many," but has already launched flow production to ensure "adequate quantity," the Russian president noted.On Russia's Economic GrowthRussia's economy will grow by almost 4% in 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday."In the Eurozone you know 1% growth, and in Belarus - 5.4-5.5%, according to the results of the year. In Russia, we are generally satisfied with the results - 3.9. Most likely it will be under 4. In Belarus - 5.5. This is a good result," Putin told a press conference.On Slovakia as Platform for Future Talks on UkraineSlovakia is ready to provide a platform for negotiations on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said."As for the place, yes, he [Fico] said that if it comes to negotiations, they would be happy to provide his country's venue for such talks," Putin told reporters, following the Commonwealth of Independent States summit and the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in Russia's Leningrad Region, adding that Fico had talked talked about a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine during their meeting in Moscow.Russia is not against Slovakia becoming a negotiating platform in talks on Ukraine, Putin said, adding that Russia intends to end the Ukraine conflict.Last Sunday, Putin and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico held talks in the Kremlin.On Ukraine Gas Transit ContractIt is impossible to conclude a contract for gas transit through Ukraine just a few days before the new year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday."There is no contract [for gas transit through Ukraine], and it is impossible to conclude it in three or four days. There will not be a contract," Putin told a press conference.Russia is ready to supply gas through Ukraine under a contract with any counterparty, but this is impossible in the context of a lawsuit filed by Kiev, the Russian president added."The war is a war, but we delivered [gas] regularly and paid and, by the way, we are still paying for the transit [of gas through Ukraine]," Putin emphasized.The current agreement on the transit of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine expires at the end of the year. Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly stated that they did not plan to extend it. Last week, Volodymyr Zelensky ruled out extending the gas transit deal with Russia.

