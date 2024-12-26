https://sputnikglobe.com/20241226/dr-congo-military-shoots-down-6-rwandan-drones-in-east-of-country-1121271184.html

DR Congo Military Shoots Down 6 Rwandan Drones in East of Country

The armed forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) said they shot down six drones belonging to Rwandan special forces over the eastern Congolese province of North-Kivu, Congolese news agency reported.

In late July, media reported, citing a statement from the Angolan leadership, that the foreign ministers of the DRC and Rwanda had agreed to establish a ceasefire starting August 4 in regions affected by Congolese rebel groups. This agreement came after a meeting facilitated by Angolan President Joao Lourenco at the presidential palace in Luanda. An enhanced special verification mechanism was expected to be put in place to monitor the ceasefire. Later, media reported that negotiations between the DRC and Rwanda to end the conflict had reached a dead end, and a summit dedicated to the problem had been canceled. The M23 (March 23) group, which fights for the interests of the Tutsi ethnic minority in the DRC, first rebelled against the government in 2012, but suffered a major military defeat in 2013 and was disbanded. In 2021, the rebels took up arms again, accusing the country's authorities of violating agreements to integrate disarmed M23 rebels into the army. The DRC has repeatedly accused Rwanda of supporting the rebels, while Rwanda has denied any connections with the movement.

