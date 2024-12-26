International
Russia
Lavrov Hosts Presser With Russian & Foreign Journalists
Lavrov Hosts Presser With Russian & Foreign Journalists
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference with foreign and Russian journalists.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference with foreign and Russian journalists.Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated that the top diplomat's upcoming dialogue with journalists will be "intense," as it will outline "the key aspects of the current international situation."Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, press conference with foreign and russian journalists
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, press conference with foreign and russian journalists

Lavrov Hosts Presser With Russian & Foreign Journalists

08:03 GMT 26.12.2024 (Updated: 09:26 GMT 26.12.2024)
On December 26, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will answer questions from members of the Russian and foreign press focusing on current foreign policy issues.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference with foreign and Russian journalists.
Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated that the top diplomat's upcoming dialogue with journalists will be "intense," as it will outline "the key aspects of the current international situation."
Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
