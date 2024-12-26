https://sputnikglobe.com/20241226/lavrov-hosts-presser-with-russian--foreign-journalists-1121272138.html

Lavrov Hosts Presser With Russian & Foreign Journalists

Lavrov Hosts Presser With Russian & Foreign Journalists

Sputnik International

Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference with foreign and Russian journalists.

2024-12-26T08:03+0000

2024-12-26T08:03+0000

2024-12-26T09:26+0000

russia

sergey lavrov

maria zakharova

russia

russian foreign ministry

press conference

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1c/1120706935_0:0:2870:1614_1920x0_80_0_0_542281e61221b4ec703a0c9c6353da22.jpg

Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference with foreign and Russian journalists.Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated that the top diplomat's upcoming dialogue with journalists will be "intense," as it will outline "the key aspects of the current international situation."Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov holds presser with representatives of Russian and foreign media Sputnik International Russian FM Sergey Lavrov holds presser with representatives of Russian and foreign media 2024-12-26T08:03+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, press conference with foreign and russian journalists