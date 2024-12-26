https://sputnikglobe.com/20241226/putin-attends-supreme-eurasian-economic-council-in-st-petersburg-1121272442.html
Putin Attends Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, held in Russia's Leningrad region at the Igora resort complex near St. Petersburg.
Sputnik brings you live coverage as Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. This gathering is taking place at the Igora resort complex in the Leningrad Region, near St. Petersburg. During the meeting, the high-ranking participants will address key issues concerning the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), explore opportunities for further integration, assess progress in removing internal market restrictions, and discuss the harmonization of financial legislation. Additionally, they will focus on enhancing the liberalization of services within the internal market.More than 20 documents are being prepared for signing at the end of the summit. Among them is the decision to grant the Islamic Republic of Iran the status of an observer state in the Eurasian Economic Community.The leaders will also approve the primary objectives for international activities in 2025, along with the organization's budget.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is a regional political and economic union that includes several countries in Eurasia. Its primary objective is to foster economic integration and cooperation among its member states, which are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.
