International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241226/putin-attends-supreme-eurasian-economic-council-in-st-petersburg-1121272442.html
Putin Attends Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg
Putin Attends Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg
Sputnik International
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, held in Russia's Leningrad region at the Igora resort complex near St. Petersburg.
2024-12-26T10:30+0000
2024-12-26T10:30+0000
world
russia
eurasia
armenia
eurasian economic union
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/09/1121137235_0:160:3074:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_7d6710d4f59c441f994153cda5e9b751.jpg
Sputnik brings you live coverage as Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. This gathering is taking place at the Igora resort complex in the Leningrad Region, near St. Petersburg. During the meeting, the high-ranking participants will address key issues concerning the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), explore opportunities for further integration, assess progress in removing internal market restrictions, and discuss the harmonization of financial legislation. Additionally, they will focus on enhancing the liberalization of services within the internal market.More than 20 documents are being prepared for signing at the end of the summit. Among them is the decision to grant the Islamic Republic of Iran the status of an observer state in the Eurasian Economic Community.The leaders will also approve the primary objectives for international activities in 2025, along with the organization's budget.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
russia
eurasia
armenia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Putin Attends Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Meeting
Sputnik International
Putin Attends Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Meeting
2024-12-26T10:30+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/09/1121137235_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_24128429dbf5ac774c6ae916f17fbe8e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
supreme eurasian economic council, russian president vladimir putin, eurasian economic council
supreme eurasian economic council, russian president vladimir putin, eurasian economic council

Putin Attends Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg

10:30 GMT 26.12.2024
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2024
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is a regional political and economic union that includes several countries in Eurasia. Its primary objective is to foster economic integration and cooperation among its member states, which are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.
Sputnik brings you live coverage as Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. This gathering is taking place at the Igora resort complex in the Leningrad Region, near St. Petersburg.
During the meeting, the high-ranking participants will address key issues concerning the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), explore opportunities for further integration, assess progress in removing internal market restrictions, and discuss the harmonization of financial legislation. Additionally, they will focus on enhancing the liberalization of services within the internal market.
More than 20 documents are being prepared for signing at the end of the summit. Among them is the decision to grant the Islamic Republic of Iran the status of an observer state in the Eurasian Economic Community.
The leaders will also approve the primary objectives for international activities in 2025, along with the organization's budget.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала