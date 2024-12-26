https://sputnikglobe.com/20241226/putin-attends-supreme-eurasian-economic-council-in-st-petersburg-1121272442.html

Putin Attends Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg

Putin Attends Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg

Sputnik International

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, held in Russia's Leningrad region at the Igora resort complex near St. Petersburg.

2024-12-26T10:30+0000

2024-12-26T10:30+0000

2024-12-26T10:30+0000

world

russia

eurasia

armenia

eurasian economic union

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/09/1121137235_0:160:3074:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_7d6710d4f59c441f994153cda5e9b751.jpg

Sputnik brings you live coverage as Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. This gathering is taking place at the Igora resort complex in the Leningrad Region, near St. Petersburg. During the meeting, the high-ranking participants will address key issues concerning the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), explore opportunities for further integration, assess progress in removing internal market restrictions, and discuss the harmonization of financial legislation. Additionally, they will focus on enhancing the liberalization of services within the internal market.More than 20 documents are being prepared for signing at the end of the summit. Among them is the decision to grant the Islamic Republic of Iran the status of an observer state in the Eurasian Economic Community.The leaders will also approve the primary objectives for international activities in 2025, along with the organization's budget.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

russia

eurasia

armenia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin Attends Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Meeting Sputnik International Putin Attends Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Meeting 2024-12-26T10:30+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

supreme eurasian economic council, russian president vladimir putin, eurasian economic council