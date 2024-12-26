https://sputnikglobe.com/20241226/putin-talks-to-media-after-supreme-eurasian-economic-council-meeting-1121277078.html

Putin Talks to Media After Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Meeting

The Russian president met with his counterparts from Eurasian Economic Union countries on Thursday. The EEU is a Russia-led economic bloc aimed at fostering regional economic cooperation and integration. Besides Russia, its members include Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Sputnik is live at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s post-Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting press conference.Thursday’s meetings, held at a ski resort outside St. Petersburg, focused on measures aimed at the bloc's further integration, the harmonization of economic legislation and the removal of market barriers.It included the signing of nearly two dozen documents, including granting Iran observer state status in the EEU, a decision on the bloc's budget for 2025, an agreement on a unified customs transit system between the EUU and third parties, liberalization of intramarket service sectors, changes to an action plan aimed at forming a common electricity market, and more.

