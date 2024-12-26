https://sputnikglobe.com/20241226/putin-talks-to-media-after-supreme-eurasian-economic-council-meeting-1121277078.html
Putin Talks to Media After Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Meeting
Putin Talks to Media After Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Meeting
Sputnik International
The Russian president met with his counterparts from Eurasian Economic Union countries on Thursday. The EEU is a Russia-led economic bloc aimed at fostering regional economic cooperation and integration. Besides Russia, its members include Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.
2024-12-26T16:46+0000
2024-12-26T16:46+0000
2024-12-26T16:46+0000
economy
russia
belarus
armenia
eeu
business
eurasian economic union
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1a/1121277150_0:16:2800:1591_1920x0_80_0_0_3089850fbae6749cc2f616e489b9b92d.jpg
Sputnik is live at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s post-Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting press conference.Thursday’s meetings, held at a ski resort outside St. Petersburg, focused on measures aimed at the bloc's further integration, the harmonization of economic legislation and the removal of market barriers.It included the signing of nearly two dozen documents, including granting Iran observer state status in the EEU, a decision on the bloc's budget for 2025, an agreement on a unified customs transit system between the EUU and third parties, liberalization of intramarket service sectors, changes to an action plan aimed at forming a common electricity market, and more.
russia
belarus
armenia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1a/1121277150_61:0:2792:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0b9016e26fdf4d37dd63c7f2c879aab9.jpg
ПУТИН_ПРЕССА
Sputnik International
ПУТИН_ПРЕССА
2024-12-26T16:46+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
what did vladimir putin say at the eeu supreme council meeting, what is the eurasian economic union
what did vladimir putin say at the eeu supreme council meeting, what is the eurasian economic union
Putin Talks to Media After Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Meeting
The Russian president met with his counterparts from Eurasian Economic Union member countries for talks on Thursday. The EEU is a Russia-led economic bloc aimed at fostering regional economic cooperation and integration. Besides Russia, its members include Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.
Sputnik is live at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s post-Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting press conference.
Thursday’s meetings, held at a ski resort outside St. Petersburg, focused on measures aimed at the bloc's further integration, the harmonization of economic legislation and the removal of market barriers.
It included the signing of nearly two dozen documents, including granting Iran observer state status in the EEU, a decision on the bloc's budget for 2025, an agreement on a unified customs transit system between the EUU and third parties, liberalization of intramarket service sectors, changes to an action plan aimed at forming a common electricity market, and more.