Europe Not Keeping Up With Tech Progress, Creating New Weapons Already Outdated - NATO

Adm. Pierre Vandier, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, says Europe lags in military tech development and weapon systems take too long to field, making them outdated by the time they're used.

MOSCOW, December 27 (Sputnik) - Europe is not keeping up with the development of military technologies and is spending too many years creating weapons systems, which is why they become outdated when they are finally adopted, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Transformation Adm. Pierre Vandier said. He added that the tech development period is about two to three years, which is ten times faster than "the huge, controlled procurement system in Europe." At the same time, he noted that it is not possible to speed up the development of large equipment - aircraft, tanks or ships - because their creation always takes decades. However, the speed of development of new technologies in the fields of optoelectronics, artificial intelligence (AI), communications and software should be increased, Vandier added.

