Majority of South Korean Lawmakers Vote for Impeachment of Acting President

The majority of South Korean lawmakers voted for the impeachment of acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, South Korean National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-sik said on Friday.

"The motion to impeach the prime minister was passed by 192 votes," the speaker said. There are a total of 300 deputies in the opposition-controlled parliament of South Korea. South Korea's ruling People Power Party boycotted the vote, arguing it was invalid due to the absence of the quorum, as the simple majority of 151 votes is applicable to the impeachment of cabinet ministers, while for the president it has to be a two-thirds majority of 200 votes, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported. Han said that he respected the parliament's decision to impeach him and that he would wait for a Constitutional Court ruling. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok reportedly has been appointed acting president. Choi is expected to meet with Han and to speak to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on the phone, as well as deliver a written address to the public and convene the National Security Council, Yonhap reported, citing the finance ministry. The impeachment vote was initiated by the opposition Democratic Party after Han refused to appoint the missing judges of the Constitutional Court in the absence of a political consensus, arguing it was beyond his mandate in an acting capacity. The opposition Democratic Party accused him of obstructing the appointment of a special prosecutor who would investigate allegations against suspended President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife Kim Keon-hee. On December 14, South Korea's parliament voted to impeach Yoon over his controversial declaration of martial law. The Constitutional Court will make a final decision on the matter by June 11, 2025. Yoon will be suspended from office pending the ruling, while an interim president will be in charge until the final verdict is passed.

