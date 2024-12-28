https://sputnikglobe.com/20241228/putin-holds-meeting-with-permanent-members-of-security-council-1121290902.html
Putin Holds Meeting With Permanent Members of Security Council
ussian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council via videolink.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council via videolink. "In the middle of the day, Putin is scheduled to have an operational meeting with permanent members of the Security Council via video link," Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.Follow our live broadcast to find out more.
The Russian President regularly holds meetings with members of the country's Security Council.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council via videolink.
"In the middle of the day, Putin is scheduled to have an operational meeting with permanent members of the Security Council via video link," Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Follow our live broadcast to find out more.