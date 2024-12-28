International
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
Putin Holds Meeting With Permanent Members of Security Council
Putin Holds Meeting With Permanent Members of Security Council
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council via videolink.
russia
vladimir putin
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council via videolink. "In the middle of the day, Putin is scheduled to have an operational meeting with permanent members of the Security Council via video link," Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.Follow our live broadcast to find out more.
News
Putin Holds Meeting With Permanent Members of Security Council
Putin Holds Meeting With Permanent Members of Security Council
Subscribe
The Russian President regularly holds meetings with members of the country's Security Council.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council via videolink.
"In the middle of the day, Putin is scheduled to have an operational meeting with permanent members of the Security Council via video link," Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Follow our live broadcast to find out more.
