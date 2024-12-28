https://sputnikglobe.com/20241228/terror-tactic-what-is-ukraines-special-chemical-belt--1121291758.html

Terror Tactic: What is Ukraine’s Special Chemical Belt?

Terror Tactic: What is Ukraine’s Special Chemical Belt?

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova earlier warned Washington and its satellites "not to play with fire" in order not to completely destroy the Chemical Weapons Convention.

2024-12-28T14:12+0000

2024-12-28T14:12+0000

2024-12-28T14:12+0000

world

ukraine

russia

chemical weapons

forces

militants

threat

terrorism

conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107718/19/1077181976_0:107:1024:683_1920x0_80_0_0_bb46035158c287f1aba763acbb7dce6b.jpg

The Kiev regime has developed a new illegal tactic to conduct warfare using a special chemical belt, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated. Chemical terrorism is a real threat posed by the Ukrainian special services, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said.Where is the Special Chemical Belt Located?The special chemical belt tactic rides roughshod over the Chemical Weapons Convention by detonating containers with hydrocyanic acid and ammonia along highways and at major transport junctions near a number of settlements in southeastern Ukraine, such as the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People's Republic and Kupyansk in the Kharkov region.What's the Goal of the Chemical Belt?The purpose is to "significantly complicate" the offensive operations of Russian forces and give Kiev additional time to complete construction of defensive lines in the Zaporozhye region, as well as the Kharkov and Sumy regions.Is the US Involved?The number of toxic substances used by Ukrainian militants was produced and were in service only in the US, the ministry’s report says.The Kiev regime has repeatedly used banned Western-supplied agents against Russian forces in the Ukraine conflict zone. More than 400 cases of Kiev’s use of chemicals such as BZ, prussic acid, chlorine cyanide, and riot-control chemical agents have been recorded in Ukraine since 2022.In February 2022, the Russian Defense Ministry discovered the existence of 30 US-funded military biological laboratories in Ukraine. Russia accuses the US of spending over $200 million to develop biological weapons at the facilities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230208/what-is-the-chemical-weapons-convention-of-which-russia-ukraine-are-members-1107076228.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russian foreign ministry spokesperson maria zakharova, kiev regime, chemical weapons convention, toxic substances, ukraine's special chemical belt, ukraine conflict