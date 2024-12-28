https://sputnikglobe.com/20241228/ukraine-loses-up-to-450-soldiers-in-battles-with-russian-central-forces--1121291369.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 450 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Central Forces

Russia’s Tsenter (Center) group of forces has eliminated over 450 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said

"[Russia’s Tsenter group of forces] repelled 12 counterattacks by formations of the Ukrainian armed forces. The enemy lost up to 450 servicepeople, two tanks, including German-made Leopard, three infantry fighting vehicles, including a US-made Bradley IFV," the ministry said in a statement. Russia's Zapad (West) group of troops defeated the manpower and equipment of three Ukrainian brigades and repulsed two counterattacks, eliminating more than 440 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry said. Kiev has also lost up to 260 soldiers in battles with Russia's Yug (South) group of forces, the ministry said, adding that Russia's Eastern group of troops repelled a counterattack, with Ukrainian armed forces losing up to 160 servicepeople, the statement added.Ukraine Loses Over 250 Soldiers in Kursk Direction in Past DayThe Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 250 soldiers in the Kursk direction in the past day, and one Ukrainian soldier has surrendered, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday."Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 250 servicepeople, and an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored fighting vehicle, six vehicles and five mortars were destroyed. One Ukrainian soldier surrendered as a prisoner of war," the ministry said in a statement.In total, Ukraine has lost over 44,820 servicepeople and 259 tanks during offensive in the Kursk direction, the ministry added.

