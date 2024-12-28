International
US, UK Intelligence Services Preparing Terrorist Attacks Against Russian Military Bases In Syria
Washington and London are preparing terrorist attacks against Russian military bases in Syria, the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service has stated. IS* field commanders have received attack drones to carry out attacks on Russian military bases in Syria, according to the SVR.The outgoing US administration and the British leadership want to prevent the stabilization of the situation in Syria, the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service reported. "Washington and London believe that in such conditions they will be able to achieve their own geopolitical goal faster - to ensure their long-term dominance in the region based on the odious concept of a rules-based order."However, this is hindered by Russia's military presence on the Mediterranean coast of Syria, which is still a significant factor in regional stability," the SVR notes.*ISIS (also known as ISIS/IL/ISIS-K/Islamic State) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.
06:16 GMT 28.12.2024 (Updated: 06:32 GMT 28.12.2024)
The Russian foreign intelligence service (SVR) stated that the US and the UK intelligence services are preparing terrorist attacks against Russian military bases in Syria.
Washington and London are preparing terrorist attacks against Russian military bases in Syria, the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service has stated.
IS* field commanders have received attack drones to carry out attacks on Russian military bases in Syria, according to the SVR.
The outgoing US administration and the British leadership want to prevent the stabilization of the situation in Syria, the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service reported.

"According to information received by the SVR, the outgoing US administration and the British leadership, with the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, are aiming to prevent the stabilization of the situation in this country. More broadly, they aim to maintain a state of chaos in the Middle East," the report says.

In this April 4, 2018, file photo, a U.S. soldier sits on an armored vehicle on a newly installed position, near front line between the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council and the Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij, north Syria - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2024
World
US Sends More Troops to Syria Citing Growing ‘Threats to Baseline Forces’
23 December, 16:50 GMT
"Washington and London believe that in such conditions they will be able to achieve their own geopolitical goal faster - to ensure their long-term dominance in the region based on the odious concept of a rules-based order."
However, this is hindered by Russia's military presence on the Mediterranean coast of Syria, which is still a significant factor in regional stability," the SVR notes.
*ISIS (also known as ISIS/IL/ISIS-K/Islamic State) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.
