International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241229/bodies-of-all-179-victims-of-south-korea-plane-crash-recovered---reports-1121299507.html
Bodies of All 179 Victims of South Korea Plane Crash Recovered - Reports
Bodies of All 179 Victims of South Korea Plane Crash Recovered - Reports
Sputnik International
The bodies of all 179 passengers and crew killed in what is believed to be South Korea's worst air disaster in decades have been retrieved from the wreckage, South Korean media reported.
2024-12-29T12:55+0000
2024-12-29T12:56+0000
world
south korea
plane crash
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1d/1121299583_0:87:3072:1815_1920x0_80_0_0_705cb01fad3bbe02a47f66322d8ee33f.jpg
Only two of the 181 people on board survived the deadly crash. They are a male and a female members of the plane crew, who were taken to a hospital with injuries of various degrees of severity, Yonhap news agency reported. Acting South Korean President Choi Sang-mok declared a week of national mourning from December 29 to January 4. Flags on all government and local authorities' offices will be flown at half-mast, and all government officials will be required to wear morning bands on their uniforms, Choi said. Rescuers retrieved two black boxes — flight and voice data recorders — from the crash site, the South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said. The commission for the investigation of aviation and railway accidents will establish the detailed circumstances of the incident, including its causes and events leading up to it, the ministry added.
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1d/1121299583_287:0:3018:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f3c323a92767cea0b12c31934617caf8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
south korea plane crash, south korea plane crash death toll
south korea plane crash, south korea plane crash death toll

Bodies of All 179 Victims of South Korea Plane Crash Recovered - Reports

12:55 GMT 29.12.2024 (Updated: 12:56 GMT 29.12.2024)
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joonRescue team carry the body of a passenger at the site of a plane fire at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024.
Rescue team carry the body of a passenger at the site of a plane fire at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2024
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
Subscribe
SEOUL (Sputnik) - The bodies of all 179 passengers and crew killed in what is believed to be South Korea's worst air disaster in decades have been retrieved from the wreckage, South Korean media reported on Sunday.
Only two of the 181 people on board survived the deadly crash. They are a male and a female members of the plane crew, who were taken to a hospital with injuries of various degrees of severity, Yonhap news agency reported.
Acting South Korean President Choi Sang-mok declared a week of national mourning from December 29 to January 4. Flags on all government and local authorities' offices will be flown at half-mast, and all government officials will be required to wear morning bands on their uniforms, Choi said.
Rescuers retrieved two black boxes — flight and voice data recorders — from the crash site, the South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said. The commission for the investigation of aviation and railway accidents will establish the detailed circumstances of the incident, including its causes and events leading up to it, the ministry added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала