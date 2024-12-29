https://sputnikglobe.com/20241229/death-toll-in-south-korea-plane-crash-rises-to-174-1121296649.html

Death Toll in South Korea Plane Crash Rises to 176

At least 174 people died in South Korea after a plane crashed and exploded while landing on Sunday, Yonhap news agency reported citing local authorities.

The plane carrying 175 passengers and six crew members veered off the runway while landing at Muan International Airport in the country's southwest. It reportedly crashed into a concrete wall and burst into flames. "After the plane collided with the wall, passengers were thrown out of the aircraft. The chances of survival are extremely low," the official reportedly said. An operation was underway to retrieve the bodies. Two crew members were rescued and transported to Seoul for treatment. Their injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening.

