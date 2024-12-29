https://sputnikglobe.com/20241229/incumbent-croatian-president-leading-in-presidential-run-with-5011-of-votes---cec-1121301953.html

Incumbent Croatian President Leading in Presidential Run With 50.11% of Votes - CEC

Incumbent Croatian President Leading in Presidential Run With 50.11% of Votes - CEC

Sputnik International

Zoran Milanovic is in the lead in the Croatia election with 50.11% of the vote, the CEC reports as 51.61% of stations have processed ballots.

2024-12-29T19:29+0000

2024-12-29T19:29+0000

2024-12-29T19:42+0000

world

croatia

zoran milanovic

andrej plenkovic

presidential election

election

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1d/1121301795_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a4863e954fdc701a0b7e4bccbb246376.jpg

BELGRADE, December 29 (Sputnik) - Incumbent Croatian President Zoran Milanovic is leading in the country's presidential election with 50.11% of the votes after the ballots from 51.61% of polling stations were processed, the Croatian Central Electoral Commission (CEC) said. Milanovic's main opponent, Dragan Primorac, has 22.33%, while six other candidates have less than 10% each, the CEC also said. Milanovic, an outspoken politician known for his ongoing conflict with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic of the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) party, is running for a second term against HDZ-endorsed Primorac. Milanovic is considered a favorite, but is still unlikely to secure a clear win in the first round. Should no candidate win more than 50% of the votes, a runoff will be held on January 12.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230131/croatias-president-doesnt-want-be-wests-circus-poodle-in-ukraine-crisis-1106865789.html

croatia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

election in croatia, croatia election results, zoran milanovic polls, croatian presidential election 2024, presidential election in croatia