Watch Russian Howitzer Obliterate Ukrainian-Operated Czech Artillery Piece
This time, gunners of Russia's Dnepr Battlegroup in the Orekhov sector managed to score a hit on a Czech-made Dana self-propelled artillery piece operated by Ukrainian forces.
This time, gunners of Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup in the Orekhov sector managed to score a hit on a Czech-made Dana self-propelled artillery piece operated by Ukrainian forces.A precise and deadly hit was delivered by the Russian Giatsint-B gun and the Dana, which its Ukrainian operators unsuccessfully tried to conceal in a treeline, went up in flames.The video of this episode of the Ukrainian conflict has been released by the Russian Ministry of Defense.
Watch Russian Howitzer Obliterate Ukrainian-Operated Czech Artillery Piece
Western military hardware getting destroyed by Russian strikes has long become a common occurrence in the Ukrainian conflict zone.
This time, gunners of Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup in the Orekhov sector managed to score a hit on a Czech-made Dana self-propelled artillery piece operated by Ukrainian forces.
A precise and deadly hit was delivered by the Russian Giatsint-B gun and the Dana, which its Ukrainian operators unsuccessfully tried to conceal in a treeline, went up in flames.
The video of this episode of the Ukrainian conflict has been released by the Russian Ministry of Defense.