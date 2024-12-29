https://sputnikglobe.com/20241229/watch-russian-howitzer-obliterate-ukrainian-operated-czech-artillery-piece-1121300345.html

Watch Russian Howitzer Obliterate Ukrainian-Operated Czech Artillery Piece

This time, gunners of Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup in the Orekhov sector managed to score a hit on a Czech-made Dana self-propelled artillery piece operated by Ukrainian forces.

This time, gunners of Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup in the Orekhov sector managed to score a hit on a Czech-made Dana self-propelled artillery piece operated by Ukrainian forces.A precise and deadly hit was delivered by the Russian Giatsint-B gun and the Dana, which its Ukrainian operators unsuccessfully tried to conceal in a treeline, went up in flames.The video of this episode of the Ukrainian conflict has been released by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

