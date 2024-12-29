International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Howitzer Obliterate Ukrainian-Operated Czech Artillery Piece
This time, gunners of Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup in the Orekhov sector managed to score a hit on a Czech-made Dana self-propelled artillery piece operated by Ukrainian forces.
This time, gunners of Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup in the Orekhov sector managed to score a hit on a Czech-made Dana self-propelled artillery piece operated by Ukrainian forces.A precise and deadly hit was delivered by the Russian Giatsint-B gun and the Dana, which its Ukrainian operators unsuccessfully tried to conceal in a treeline, went up in flames.The video of this episode of the Ukrainian conflict has been released by the Russian Ministry of Defense.
Watch Russian Howitzer Obliterate Ukrainian-Operated Czech Artillery Piece

16:12 GMT 29.12.2024
Western military hardware getting destroyed by Russian strikes has long become a common occurrence in the Ukrainian conflict zone.
This time, gunners of Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup in the Orekhov sector managed to score a hit on a Czech-made Dana self-propelled artillery piece operated by Ukrainian forces.
A precise and deadly hit was delivered by the Russian Giatsint-B gun and the Dana, which its Ukrainian operators unsuccessfully tried to conceal in a treeline, went up in flames.
The video of this episode of the Ukrainian conflict has been released by the Russian Ministry of Defense.
