Airliner or Flying Health Hazard? Unsavory Facts About Boeing's 737-800
Aircraft giant Boeing made headlines last week when three incidents involving its 737-800 planes, one of the Boeing 737 Next Generation (737NG) variants, occurred in 24 hours in various corners of the globe.
While the terrible Jeju Air 737-800 crash in South Korea killed 179, a few hours earlier another KLM 737-800 skidded off a runway in Norway after suffering a hydraulic failure, while an Air Canada 737-800 suffered an apparent landing gear failure upon arrival in Halifax.Though much of Boeing’s infamy stems from the disasters involving its 737 MAX airliners, the 737-800 has a dark history of its own, with this type of planes suffering over 20 incidents since the early 2000s and causing over 1,000 deaths.Here’s a brief list of problems that have plagued the 737-800:- In 2019 a series of inspections of 737NGs revealed fatigue cracks appearing in aircraft hulls, particularly in the fuselage-to-wing joints commonly referred to as “pickle forks.”- Several 737NG aircraft experienced issues with their cargo doors. For example, a Royal Air Maroc 737-800 in 2019 had its cargo door open by itself during landing in Lagos.- A China Eastern Airlines 737-800 in 2022 crashed with no survivors after suddenly descending midflight and hitting the ground at high speed, even though subsequent investigation found no apparent fault in either the aircraft or the crew.- A Turkish Airlines 737-800 crashed during landing in Amsterdam due to a faulty radio altimeter providing erroneous data about the ground level which affected plane’s other systems and led to the disaster.- In 2007, one of the engines of a China Airlines 737-800 caught fire shortly after the plane landed in Okinawa, with the apparent cause being a slat pylon bolt falling off and piercing a fuel tank.
