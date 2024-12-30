International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241230/airliner-or-flying-health-hazard-unsavory-facts-about-boeings-737-800-1121308821.html
Airliner or Flying Health Hazard? Unsavory Facts About Boeing's 737-800
Airliner or Flying Health Hazard? Unsavory Facts About Boeing's 737-800
Sputnik International
Aircraft giant Boeing made headlines last week when three incidents involving its 737-800 planes, one of the Boeing 737 Next Generation (737NG) variants, occurred in 24 hours in various corners of the globe.
2024-12-30T16:59+0000
2024-12-30T16:59+0000
world
china
south korea
norway
air canada
china airlines
turkish airlines
boeing 737
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0d/1118404713_0:17:3503:1987_1920x0_80_0_0_e17d3706c6fe10e79ec4daec4fa16480.jpg
While the terrible Jeju Air 737-800 crash in South Korea killed 179, a few hours earlier another KLM 737-800 skidded off a runway in Norway after suffering a hydraulic failure, while an Air Canada 737-800 suffered an apparent landing gear failure upon arrival in Halifax.Though much of Boeing’s infamy stems from the disasters involving its 737 MAX airliners, the 737-800 has a dark history of its own, with this type of planes suffering over 20 incidents since the early 2000s and causing over 1,000 deaths.Here’s a brief list of problems that have plagued the 737-800:- In 2019 a series of inspections of 737NGs revealed fatigue cracks appearing in aircraft hulls, particularly in the fuselage-to-wing joints commonly referred to as “pickle forks.”- Several 737NG aircraft experienced issues with their cargo doors. For example, a Royal Air Maroc 737-800 in 2019 had its cargo door open by itself during landing in Lagos.- A China Eastern Airlines 737-800 in 2022 crashed with no survivors after suddenly descending midflight and hitting the ground at high speed, even though subsequent investigation found no apparent fault in either the aircraft or the crew.- A Turkish Airlines 737-800 crashed during landing in Amsterdam due to a faulty radio altimeter providing erroneous data about the ground level which affected plane’s other systems and led to the disaster.- In 2007, one of the engines of a China Airlines 737-800 caught fire shortly after the plane landed in Okinawa, with the apparent cause being a slat pylon bolt falling off and piercing a fuel tank.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241117/boeing-begins-clipping-own-wings-with-massive-layoffs-right-after-strike-ends-1120913620.html
china
south korea
norway
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0d/1118404713_415:0:3087:2004_1920x0_80_0_0_b1c162ac9055bd1101819c43cbc0666c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
boeing 737 safety issues, boeing plane crashes, boeing plane problems
boeing 737 safety issues, boeing plane crashes, boeing plane problems

Airliner or Flying Health Hazard? Unsavory Facts About Boeing's 737-800

16:59 GMT 30.12.2024
© Sputnik / Ilya NaymushinThe Russian air carrier Rossiya's Boeing 737-800 passenger jet. File photo
The Russian air carrier Rossiya's Boeing 737-800 passenger jet. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2024
© Sputnik / Ilya Naymushin
Subscribe
Aircraft giant Boeing made headlines last week when three incidents involving its 737-800 planes, one of the Boeing 737 Next Generation (737NG) variants, occurred in 24 hours in various corners of the globe.
While the terrible Jeju Air 737-800 crash in South Korea killed 179, a few hours earlier another KLM 737-800 skidded off a runway in Norway after suffering a hydraulic failure, while an Air Canada 737-800 suffered an apparent landing gear failure upon arrival in Halifax.
Though much of Boeing’s infamy stems from the disasters involving its 737 MAX airliners, the 737-800 has a dark history of its own, with this type of planes suffering over 20 incidents since the early 2000s and causing over 1,000 deaths.
Here’s a brief list of problems that have plagued the 737-800:
- In 2019 a series of inspections of 737NGs revealed fatigue cracks appearing in aircraft hulls, particularly in the fuselage-to-wing joints commonly referred to as “pickle forks.”
- Several 737NG aircraft experienced issues with their cargo doors. For example, a Royal Air Maroc 737-800 in 2019 had its cargo door open by itself during landing in Lagos.
- A China Eastern Airlines 737-800 in 2022 crashed with no survivors after suddenly descending midflight and hitting the ground at high speed, even though subsequent investigation found no apparent fault in either the aircraft or the crew.
Unpainted Boeing 737 Max aircraft are seen, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at the company's facilities in Renton, Washington State. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2024
Economy
Boeing Begins Clipping Own Wings With Massive Layoffs Right After Strike Ends
17 November, 17:20 GMT
- A Turkish Airlines 737-800 crashed during landing in Amsterdam due to a faulty radio altimeter providing erroneous data about the ground level which affected plane’s other systems and led to the disaster.
- In 2007, one of the engines of a China Airlines 737-800 caught fire shortly after the plane landed in Okinawa, with the apparent cause being a slat pylon bolt falling off and piercing a fuel tank.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала