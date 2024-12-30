International
US Ramps Up Military Aid to Ukraine With Artillery Rounds, Missiles, and Armored Vehicles
The US Department of Defense is in the process of transferring "hundreds of thousands" of artillery rounds and thousands of missiles to Kiev, US President Joe Biden said on Monday.
"The Department of Defense is in the process of delivering hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds, thousands of rockets, and hundreds of armored vehicles which will strengthen Ukraine’s hand as it heads into the winter," Biden was quoted as saying by the White House.Additionally, Biden revealed a new $2.5 billion security assistance package for Ukraine."Today, I am proud to announce nearly $2.5 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, as the Ukrainian people continue to defend their independence and freedom from Russian aggression," Biden was quoted as saying by the White House.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Department of Defense is in the process of transferring "hundreds of thousands" of artillery rounds and thousands of missiles to Kiev, US President Joe Biden said on Monday.
"The Department of Defense is in the process of delivering hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds, thousands of rockets, and hundreds of armored vehicles which will strengthen Ukraine’s hand as it heads into the winter," Biden was quoted as saying by the White House.
Additionally, Biden revealed a new $2.5 billion security assistance package for Ukraine.
"Today, I am proud to announce nearly $2.5 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, as the Ukrainian people continue to defend their independence and freedom from Russian aggression," Biden was quoted as saying by the White House.
