A Frozen Kremlin, Chilly Maze, and Vibrant Performances: Explore Moscow's Ice Festival
A Frozen Kremlin, Chilly Maze, and Vibrant Performances: Explore Moscow's Ice Festival
Sputnik International
The 10th "Ice Moscow. In the Family Circle" festival has opened at Victory Park on Poklonnaya Hill in the Russian capital. This year, the event is themed "Engineers of Russia" and will feature ice sculptures representing the most in-demand engineering professions, symbolizing the nation’s technological sovereignty.
The festival's highlight is a truly colossal ice sculpture of the Moscow Kremlin, an attraction that is centuries old yet continues to endure the heart of Russia’s civilization.For children, the festival includes a range of fantasy-themed attractions, such as a meeting with Tosha the dragon from a popular cartoon, an ice throne, and a frozen magic maze.This winter spectacle is one of the largest events of its kind in the world, ranking alongside renowned international ice festivals in Harbin (China), Sapporo (Japan), and Alaska (United States).Check out Sputnik's gallery for an exciting sneak peek!
A Frozen Kremlin, Chilly Maze, and Vibrant Performances: Explore Moscow's Ice Festival

13:54 GMT 31.12.2024
The 10th "Ice Moscow. In the Family Circle" festival has opened at Victory Park on Poklonnaya Hill in the Russian capital. This year, the event is themed "Engineers of Russia" and will feature ice sculptures representing the most in-demand engineering professions, symbolizing the nation’s technological sovereignty.
The festival's highlight is a truly colossal ice sculpture of the Moscow Kremlin, an attraction that is centuries old yet continues to endure the heart of Russia’s civilization.
For children, the festival includes a range of fantasy-themed attractions, such as a meeting with Tosha the dragon from a popular cartoon, an ice throne, and a frozen magic maze.
This winter spectacle is one of the largest events of its kind in the world, ranking alongside renowned international ice festivals in Harbin (China), Sapporo (Japan), and Alaska (United States).
Check out Sputnik's gallery for an exciting sneak peek!
At the event, visitors can dive headfirst into the magic and charm of traditional Russian winter festivals.

At the event, visitors can dive headfirst into the magic and charm of traditional Russian winter festivals.

Families can enjoy an exhilarating ride down the ice wall from the Kremlin.

Families can enjoy an exhilarating ride down the ice wall from the Kremlin.

At the same time, the show will spotlight Russia's achievements in science and technology.

At the same time, the show will spotlight Russia's achievements in science and technology.

Stunning frozen sculptures are undoubtedly a highlight of the event.

Stunning frozen sculptures are undoubtedly a highlight of the event.

Frosty miniature Moscow offers a unique and enchanting way to explore the Russian capital.

Frosty miniature Moscow offers a unique and enchanting way to explore the Russian capital.

As the sun sets, the ice sculptures come alive with vibrant neon lights, creating a mesmerizing spectacle.

As the sun sets, the ice sculptures come alive with vibrant neon lights, creating a mesmerizing spectacle.

A New Year's dance show, performed on stage three times a day, celebrates the work of engineers and showcases domestic achievements in technology and science.

A New Year's dance show, performed on stage three times a day, celebrates the work of engineers and showcases domestic achievements in technology and science.

New ice sculptures are being brought to life through live carving demonstrations.

New ice sculptures are being brought to life through live carving demonstrations.

Kids and adults alike can enjoy thrilling ice mazes inspired by enchanting fairy tales.

Kids and adults alike can enjoy thrilling ice mazes inspired by enchanting fairy tales.

The show will dazzle with captivating circus acts, aerial gymnastics, and immersive animations on a large screen.

The show will dazzle with captivating circus acts, aerial gymnastics, and immersive animations on a large screen.

Cosplay, or costume play, enthusiasts are warmly welcomed to join the fun.

Cosplay, or costume play, enthusiasts are warmly welcomed to join the fun.

History enthusiasts can explore the frozen defenses of Moscow's fortress.

History enthusiasts can explore the frozen defenses of Moscow's fortress.

