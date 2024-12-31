A Frozen Kremlin, Chilly Maze, and Vibrant Performances: Explore Moscow's Ice Festival
The 10th "Ice Moscow. In the Family Circle" festival has opened at Victory Park on Poklonnaya Hill in the Russian capital. This year, the event is themed "Engineers of Russia" and will feature ice sculptures representing the most in-demand engineering professions, symbolizing the nation’s technological sovereignty.
The festival's highlight is a truly colossal ice sculpture of the Moscow Kremlin, an attraction that is centuries old yet continues to endure the heart of Russia’s civilization.
For children, the festival includes a range of fantasy-themed attractions, such as a meeting with Tosha the dragon from a popular cartoon, an ice throne, and a frozen magic maze.
This winter spectacle is one of the largest events of its kind in the world, ranking alongside renowned international ice festivals in Harbin (China), Sapporo (Japan), and Alaska (United States).
