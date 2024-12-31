https://sputnikglobe.com/20241231/hts--all-syrian-opposition-armed-groups-to-declare-self-dissolution-on-january-5---reports-1121311023.html

HTS & All Syrian Opposition Armed Groups to Declare Self-Dissolution on January 5 - Reports

HTS & All Syrian Opposition Armed Groups to Declare Self-Dissolution on January 5 - Reports

Sputnik International

A national conference to discuss Syria's future is scheduled for January 4-5 in Damascus, according to Turkish TV channel A Haber.

2024-12-31T04:23+0000

2024-12-31T04:23+0000

2024-12-31T04:23+0000

world

syria

damascus

middle east

turmoil in syria

hayat tahrir al-sham

rebels

jihadist rebels

opposition

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/0c/1082861228_0:132:3072:1860_1920x0_80_0_0_fafca278feef12e9537a9dc50f64562f.jpg

The conference will reportedly focus on constitutional issues and various administrative matters. It will bring together representatives from all segments of society and religious movements, with approximately 1,200 participants invited from Syria and abroad, the report read. On January 5, the conference is expected to announce the dissolution of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and all armed groups, which will become part of the Syrian army, A Haber reported. The new Syrian authorities are reportedly holding negotiations with the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to resolve the crisis in the northeast of the country, the head of the new Syrian leadership, Ahmed al-Sharaa, said on Sunday. He also noted that preparing for elections in Syria could take up to four years, while drafting a new constitution may require three to four years.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241211/west-uses-transition-in-syria-as-smoke-screen-to-establish-presence---ex-uk-ambassador-1121145447.html

syria

damascus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hayat tahrir al-sham (hts), damascus, kurdish syrian democratic forces, syrian turmoil, turmoil in syria, syrian opposition, syrian terrorists, isis terrorists, al qaeda terrorists, hts terrorists, israeli occupation