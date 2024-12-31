https://sputnikglobe.com/20241231/volume-of-cargo-transported-via-northern-sea-route-hits-record-high-in-2024-1121317178.html
Volume of Cargo Transported Via Northern Sea Route Hits Record High in 2024
Volume of Cargo Transported Via Northern Sea Route Hits Record High in 2024
Sputnik International
The volume of cargo transported via the Northern Sea Route (NSR) reached a record high in 2024, nearly 38 million tonnes, the CEO of Russia's Rosatom state nuclear corporation, Alexey Likhachev, said on Tuesday.
2024-12-31T11:03+0000
2024-12-31T11:03+0000
2024-12-31T11:03+0000
economy
russian economy under sanctions
rosatom
northern sea route
russia
alexei likhachev
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1f/1121317257_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fe44c5920f9a992e0bca4a609c3ecb25.jpg
"This year has once again become record-breaking, nearly 38 million tonnes [of cargo was transported via the NSR]. International transit has also hit new record of over 3 million tonnes," Likhachev said in his New Year address to workers of Russia's nuclear industry. The Northern Sea Route is a shipping route linking the western part of Eurasia with the Asia-Pacific region. Rosatom has been the infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route since 2018.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241231/conquering-frozen-arctic-inside-russias-cutting-edge-icebreakers-1121307162.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1f/1121317257_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b633d9522733332a4bcf375c2615167f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian economy under sanctions, rosatom fleet, ice breakers, nuclear icebreakers, northern sea route
russian economy under sanctions, rosatom fleet, ice breakers, nuclear icebreakers, northern sea route
Volume of Cargo Transported Via Northern Sea Route Hits Record High in 2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The volume of cargo transported via the Northern Sea Route (NSR) reached a record high in 2024, nearly 38 million tonnes, the CEO of Russia's Rosatom state nuclear corporation, Alexey Likhachev, said on Tuesday.
"This year has once again become record-breaking, nearly 38 million tonnes [of cargo was transported via the NSR]. International transit has also hit new record of over 3 million tonnes," Likhachev said in his New Year address to workers of Russia's nuclear industry.
The Northern Sea Route is a shipping route linking the western part of Eurasia with the Asia-Pacific region. Rosatom has been the infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route since 2018.