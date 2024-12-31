International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills
Volume of Cargo Transported Via Northern Sea Route Hits Record High in 2024
Volume of Cargo Transported Via Northern Sea Route Hits Record High in 2024
The volume of cargo transported via the Northern Sea Route (NSR) reached a record high in 2024, nearly 38 million tonnes, the CEO of Russia's Rosatom state nuclear corporation, Alexey Likhachev, said on Tuesday.
"This year has once again become record-breaking, nearly 38 million tonnes [of cargo was transported via the NSR]. International transit has also hit new record of over 3 million tonnes," Likhachev said in his New Year address to workers of Russia's nuclear industry. The Northern Sea Route is a shipping route linking the western part of Eurasia with the Asia-Pacific region. Rosatom has been the infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route since 2018.
Volume of Cargo Transported Via Northern Sea Route Hits Record High in 2024

11:03 GMT 31.12.2024
Russian Arktika-class nuclear-powered icebreaker
Russian Arktika-class nuclear-powered icebreaker - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2024
© Sputnik / Ilya Timin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The volume of cargo transported via the Northern Sea Route (NSR) reached a record high in 2024, nearly 38 million tonnes, the CEO of Russia's Rosatom state nuclear corporation, Alexey Likhachev, said on Tuesday.
"This year has once again become record-breaking, nearly 38 million tonnes [of cargo was transported via the NSR]. International transit has also hit new record of over 3 million tonnes," Likhachev said in his New Year address to workers of Russia's nuclear industry.
The Northern Sea Route is a shipping route linking the western part of Eurasia with the Asia-Pacific region. Rosatom has been the infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route since 2018.
