Volume of Cargo Transported Via Northern Sea Route Hits Record High in 2024

The volume of cargo transported via the Northern Sea Route (NSR) reached a record high in 2024, nearly 38 million tonnes, the CEO of Russia's Rosatom state nuclear corporation, Alexey Likhachev, said on Tuesday.

"This year has once again become record-breaking, nearly 38 million tonnes [of cargo was transported via the NSR]. International transit has also hit new record of over 3 million tonnes," Likhachev said in his New Year address to workers of Russia's nuclear industry. The Northern Sea Route is a shipping route linking the western part of Eurasia with the Asia-Pacific region. Rosatom has been the infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route since 2018.

