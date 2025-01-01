https://sputnikglobe.com/20250101/at-least-10-killed-30-injured-after-car-struck-crowd-in-new-orleans-in-us---reports-1121327662.html

At Least 10 Killed, 30 Injured After Car Struck Crowd in New Orleans in US - Reports

At least 10 people were killed and 30 others injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd in US’s New Orleans, ABC News reported on Wednesday, citing police and city officials.

"There are 30 injured patients that have been transported by NOEMS [New Orleans Emergency Medical Services] and 10 fatalities," the city authorities were quoted by ABC News as saying. The driver, who was reportedly acting on purpose, had not been detained yet, ABC News added, citing police. The FBI said improvised explosive devices were found at the scene where 10 people were killed, Fox News reported.The White House stated that outgoing US President Joe Biden has been updated on the car ramming incident in New Orleans.CBS News reported earlier in the day that a driver on a truck struck a crowd of people in New Orleans and opened fire. According to the eyewitnesses, the truck at high speed crashed into the crowd on Bourbon Street, after which the driver came out of the car and started shooting, with police reportedly returning fire.

