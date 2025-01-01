At Least 10 Killed, 30 Injured After Car Struck Crowd in New Orleans in US - Reports
12:59 GMT 01.01.2025 (Updated: 14:16 GMT 01.01.2025)
© AP Photo / Gerald HerbertEmergency services attend the scene after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon Street
© AP Photo / Gerald Herbert
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 10 people were killed and 30 others injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd in US’s New Orleans, ABC News reported on Wednesday, citing police and city officials.
"There are 30 injured patients that have been transported by NOEMS [New Orleans Emergency Medical Services] and 10 fatalities," the city authorities were quoted by ABC News as saying.
The driver, who was reportedly acting on purpose, had not been detained yet, ABC News added, citing police.
📹 Videos from New Orleans, where a pickup truck slammed into a crowd during New Year’s Eve celebrations – killing at least 10 people and injuring several others. https://t.co/MJKFSrLZs9 pic.twitter.com/tCuIuVC61Z— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) January 1, 2025
The FBI said improvised explosive devices were found at the scene where 10 people were killed, Fox News reported.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell described the ramming of a crowd of New Year’s revelers with a pickup truck as a terrorist attack. However, the FBI does not classify the incident as a terrorist attack, according to FBI Special Agent Alethea Duncan.
The White House stated that outgoing US President Joe Biden has been updated on the car ramming incident in New Orleans.
"President Biden has been briefed on the horrific news that a driver killed and injured dozens of individuals in New Orleans overnight and the White House has been in touch with New Orleans Mayor Cantrell to offer support. The FBI is already on the ground supporting local law enforcement in the investigation and the President will continue to be briefed throughout the day," the White House said in a statement.
CBS News reported earlier in the day that a driver on a truck struck a crowd of people in New Orleans and opened fire. According to the eyewitnesses, the truck at high speed crashed into the crowd on Bourbon Street, after which the driver came out of the car and started shooting, with police reportedly returning fire.