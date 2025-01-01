https://sputnikglobe.com/20250101/fatahs-journey-one-movements-struggle-for-liberation-of-palestine-through-decades-1121323652.html

Fatah's Journey: One Movement's Struggle for Liberation of Palestine Through Decades

January 1 marks the 65th anniversary of the creation of Fatah, the famous Palestinian liberation movement.

Despite Fatah being created sometime in the second half of the 1950s, the movement’s “birthday” is considered to be January 1, 1965 when it carried out its first combat operation on Israeli soil.* terrorist organization banned in Russia

2025

