S. Korean Investigators Decide to Stop Trying to Execute Arrest Warrant for Yoon
S. Korean Investigators Decide to Stop Trying to Execute Arrest Warrant for Yoon
Sputnik International
South Korean investigators have decided to stop executing the arrest warrant for temporarily suspended South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol due to the impossibility of executing it after more than five hours of standoff with the presidential guard, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.
South Korean investigators have decided to stop executing the arrest warrant for temporarily suspended South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol due to the impossibility of executing it after more than five hours of standoff with the presidential guard, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.Earlier on Friday, Yonhap reported that the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials sent its officers to the presidential residence to execute an arrest warrant. However, South Korean soldiers, assigned to the Capital Defense Command, and the presidential security service did not allow investigators and police officers to enter the residence and search it. A decision on further actions regarding the arrest of Yoon will be made after reviewing today's events, the report said. Police have not yet arrested anyone for preventing law enforcement officers from performing their duties, the report noted. The arrest warrant for Yoon remains in force until January 6.
S. Korean Investigators Decide to Stop Trying to Execute Arrest Warrant for Yoon

05:14 GMT 03.01.2025
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Earlier on Friday, Yonhap reported that the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials sent its officers to the presidential residence to execute an arrest warrant.
Earlier on Friday, Yonhap reported that the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials sent its officers to the presidential residence to execute an arrest warrant. However, South Korean soldiers, assigned to the Capital Defense Command, and the presidential security service did not allow investigators and police officers to enter the residence and search it.
A decision on further actions regarding the arrest of Yoon will be made after reviewing today's events, the report said.
Police have not yet arrested anyone for preventing law enforcement officers from performing their duties, the report noted.
The arrest warrant for Yoon remains in force until January 6.
