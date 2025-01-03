https://sputnikglobe.com/20250103/ukraine-loses-up-to-12455-troops-in-past-week-1121342462.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 12,455 Troops in Past Week

Ukraine has lost up to 12,455 soldiers and 17 tanks, including three German-made Leopards, in battles with Russian forces from December 28, 2024 to January 3, 2025, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Kiev has lost over 3,175 servicemen, two tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, nine armored personnel carriers, including seven US-made M113s and four other armored fighting vehicles in clashes with Russia’s Zapad (West) group of forces, which also repelled 35 Ukrainian counterattacks, the ministry said in a bulletin. The Sever (North) group continued to repel Ukrainian military formations in the Kursk region, leading to over 3,130 Ukrainian soldier casualties and destruction of four tanks, five infantry fighting vehicles, seven armored personnel carriers and 51 armored fighting vehicles. Russia’s Tsentr (Center) group of forces has eliminated up to 2,750 Ukrainian soldiers and repelled 85 counterattacks, as well as destroyed seven tanks, including three Leopards. Russia’s Yug (South) group has continued advancing behind enemy lines, eliminating up to 1,745 Ukrainian troops, destroying four armored combat vehicles, including a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, repelling eight counterattacks, and destroying three arms depots. Ukraine has lost over 1,155 soldiers and five US-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery systems in clashes with Russia’s Vostok (East) group of forces. Russia’s Dnepr group has eliminated up to 500 Ukrainian troops and destroyed five electronic warfare stations and five ammunition depots, according to the statement. Russian air defenses shot down 559 Ukrainian drones, a Su-27 fighter jet, 33 US-made HIMARS and Uragan MLRS projectiles, as well as three French-made Hammer precision-guided aviation bombs during the same period. In addition, the Russian armed forces launched one massive and 12 group strikes on Ukrainian military and industrial enterprises, as well as energy facilities, the ministry said. Up to 46 Ukrainian military personnel have been captured in the line of contact over the past week. In total, the Russian military has neutralized 651 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 39,207 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,208 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, 1,505 MLRS combat vehicles, 20,163 field artillery guns and mortars, and 29,832 units of support military vehicles since the start of the special military operation.Ukraine Loses Up to 225 Soldiers in Kursk Operation in Past DayThe Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 225 soldiers, two armored personnel carriers and three armored fighting vehicles in the offensive on the Russian border region of Kursk over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday."Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 225 troops, with two armored personnel carriers, three armored fighting vehicles, five vehicles and an artillery piece destroyed," the statement read.Since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk Region, Kiev has lost over 47,265 military personnel, 263 tanks, 204 infantry fighting vehicles, 146 armored personnel carriers, 1,393 armored fighting vehicles and 1,321 motor vehicles, as well as 340 artillery piece, 42 multiple rocket launchers, including 11 US-made HIMARS and six US-made MLRS, the ministry added.

