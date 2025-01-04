International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250104/las-vegas-cybertruck-bombing-suspect-had-no-animosity-towards-trump---fbi-agent-1121348794.html
Las Vegas Cybertruck Bombing Suspect Had No Animosity Towards Trump - FBI Agent
Las Vegas Cybertruck Bombing Suspect Had No Animosity Towards Trump - FBI Agent
Sputnik International
The suspect in the Tesla Cybertruck bombing in Las Vegas, Matthew Livelsberger, had no animosity toward US President-elect Donald Trump, FBI special agent Spencer Evans said.
2025-01-04T05:13+0000
2025-01-04T05:13+0000
world
donald trump
us
elon musk
las vegas
fbi
trump international hotel
cybertruck
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/03/1121341464_0:0:3640:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9d6cc7948df82e48fbc177e4efb8fd42.jpg
Evans said investigators determined that Livelsberger likely had post-traumatic stress disorder, and potential “family issues or personal grievances in his own life that may have been contributing factors.” A Tesla Cybertuck exploded near the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on January 1, killing the driver and injuring seven others, the Las Vegas Police Department said, adding that an investigation was underway. The driver was identified as Matthew Livelsberger, a 37-year-old US Army veteran. The Trump International Hotel is partially owned by Trump. The Cybertruck, on the other hand, is manufactured by Tesla, a company owned by billionaire entrepreneur and Trump supporter Elon Musk.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250103/how-is-tesla-cybertruck-explosion-suspect-connected-to-ukraine----1121341639.html
las vegas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/03/1121341464_455:0:3186:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_69af66e27065217bb1015c59d7926acf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
the suspect in the tesla cybertruck bombing in las vegas, matthew livelsberger, had no animosity toward us president-elect donald trump, fbi special agent spencer evans said.
the suspect in the tesla cybertruck bombing in las vegas, matthew livelsberger, had no animosity toward us president-elect donald trump, fbi special agent spencer evans said.

Las Vegas Cybertruck Bombing Suspect Had No Animosity Towards Trump - FBI Agent

05:13 GMT 04.01.2025
© AP Photo / Las Vegas Police Department via APThis undated photo, provided by the Las Vegas Police Department shows the Tesla Cybertruck involved in an explosion outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas.
This undated photo, provided by the Las Vegas Police Department shows the Tesla Cybertruck involved in an explosion outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2025
© AP Photo / Las Vegas Police Department via AP
Subscribe
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The suspect in the Tesla Cybertruck bombing in Las Vegas, Matthew Livelsberger, had no animosity toward US President-elect Donald Trump, FBI special agent Spencer Evans said.
Evans said investigators determined that Livelsberger likely had post-traumatic stress disorder, and potential “family issues or personal grievances in his own life that may have been contributing factors.”
A Tesla Cybertuck exploded near the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on January 1, killing the driver and injuring seven others, the Las Vegas Police Department said, adding that an investigation was underway. The driver was identified as Matthew Livelsberger, a 37-year-old US Army veteran.
This undated photo, provided by the Las Vegas Police Department shows an ID belonging to Matthew Livelsberger, found inside a Tesla Cybertruck involved in an explosion outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2025
Americas
How is Tesla Cybertruck Explosion Suspect Connected to Ukraine?
Yesterday, 10:46 GMT
The Trump International Hotel is partially owned by Trump. The Cybertruck, on the other hand, is manufactured by Tesla, a company owned by billionaire entrepreneur and Trump supporter Elon Musk.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала