Las Vegas Cybertruck Bombing Suspect Had No Animosity Towards Trump - FBI Agent

The suspect in the Tesla Cybertruck bombing in Las Vegas, Matthew Livelsberger, had no animosity toward US President-elect Donald Trump, FBI special agent Spencer Evans said.

Evans said investigators determined that Livelsberger likely had post-traumatic stress disorder, and potential “family issues or personal grievances in his own life that may have been contributing factors.” A Tesla Cybertuck exploded near the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on January 1, killing the driver and injuring seven others, the Las Vegas Police Department said, adding that an investigation was underway. The driver was identified as Matthew Livelsberger, a 37-year-old US Army veteran. The Trump International Hotel is partially owned by Trump. The Cybertruck, on the other hand, is manufactured by Tesla, a company owned by billionaire entrepreneur and Trump supporter Elon Musk.

