International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250104/us-judge-refuses-to-dismiss-trump-hush-money-case-orders-him-to-appear-for-sentencing--document-1121348620.html
US Judge Refuses to Dismiss Trump 'Hush Money' Case, Orders Him to Appear for Sentencing – Document
US Judge Refuses to Dismiss Trump 'Hush Money' Case, Orders Him to Appear for Sentencing – Document
Sputnik International
The US court decided on Friday that there is no ground to dismiss President-elect Donald Trump's hush money case and ordered him to appear for sentencing on January 10.
2025-01-04T04:49+0000
2025-01-04T04:49+0000
americas
donald trump
felony
us
stormy daniels
hush money
hush money
lawsuit
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/13/1121209309_0:161:3067:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_92ef7554bfe2d4b622f4cfa37f9269c5.jpg
“Hereby ordered that Defendant's motion to dismiss the indictment and vacate the jury verdict pursuant to CPL S 210.20(10)(h) and S 210.40(1) is denied; and it is further ordered, that Defendant appear for sentencing following conviction on January 10, 2025, at 9:30 in the morning,” Acting Justice of the New York State Supreme Court said in an order. New York Judge Juan Merchan in December 2024 denied the appeal of US President-elect Donald Trump to dismiss the indictment against him in the case of hush-money payments to former adult film actress Stormy Daniels. In May, a jury found Trump guilty on 34 charges of falsifying business records related to a payment to Daniels, with whom Trump allegedly had had an affair. Trump rejected the accusations against him, and his lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the indictment. A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Trump, who had served as the US president in 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. The Electoral College voted in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, while the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230331/trump-indicted-by-grand-jury-says-political-persecution-will-backfire-on-biden-1108979318.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/13/1121209309_169:0:2898:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a4653664766b4867f9b82f4b02f07b4d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
political persecution, hush money, donald trump, prostitute, stormy daniels, trump and prostitute, trump impeachment, impeach trump, orange man, us president, convicted felon, convicted president, president-felon, criminally convicted, business records, falsification, 34 counts, witch hunt
political persecution, hush money, donald trump, prostitute, stormy daniels, trump and prostitute, trump impeachment, impeach trump, orange man, us president, convicted felon, convicted president, president-felon, criminally convicted, business records, falsification, 34 counts, witch hunt

US Judge Refuses to Dismiss Trump 'Hush Money' Case, Orders Him to Appear for Sentencing – Document

04:49 GMT 04.01.2025
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024.
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2025
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US court decided on Friday that there is no ground to dismiss President-elect Donald Trump's hush money case and ordered him to appear for sentencing on January 10.
“Hereby ordered that Defendant's motion to dismiss the indictment and vacate the jury verdict pursuant to CPL S 210.20(10)(h) and S 210.40(1) is denied; and it is further ordered, that Defendant appear for sentencing following conviction on January 10, 2025, at 9:30 in the morning,” Acting Justice of the New York State Supreme Court said in an order.
New York Judge Juan Merchan in December 2024 denied the appeal of US President-elect Donald Trump to dismiss the indictment against him in the case of hush-money payments to former adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
In May, a jury found Trump guilty on 34 charges of falsifying business records related to a payment to Daniels, with whom Trump allegedly had had an affair. Trump rejected the accusations against him, and his lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the indictment.
A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Trump, who had served as the US president in 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. The Electoral College voted in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, while the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.
President Donald Trump reacts after speaking near a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Alamo, Texas - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2023
Americas
Trump Indicted by Grand Jury, Says 'Political Persecution' Will Backfire on Biden
31 March 2023, 01:25 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала