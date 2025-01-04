https://sputnikglobe.com/20250104/us-judge-refuses-to-dismiss-trump-hush-money-case-orders-him-to-appear-for-sentencing--document-1121348620.html

US Judge Refuses to Dismiss Trump 'Hush Money' Case, Orders Him to Appear for Sentencing – Document

US Judge Refuses to Dismiss Trump 'Hush Money' Case, Orders Him to Appear for Sentencing – Document

The US court decided on Friday that there is no ground to dismiss President-elect Donald Trump's hush money case and ordered him to appear for sentencing on January 10.

“Hereby ordered that Defendant's motion to dismiss the indictment and vacate the jury verdict pursuant to CPL S 210.20(10)(h) and S 210.40(1) is denied; and it is further ordered, that Defendant appear for sentencing following conviction on January 10, 2025, at 9:30 in the morning,” Acting Justice of the New York State Supreme Court said in an order. New York Judge Juan Merchan in December 2024 denied the appeal of US President-elect Donald Trump to dismiss the indictment against him in the case of hush-money payments to former adult film actress Stormy Daniels. In May, a jury found Trump guilty on 34 charges of falsifying business records related to a payment to Daniels, with whom Trump allegedly had had an affair. Trump rejected the accusations against him, and his lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the indictment. A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Trump, who had served as the US president in 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. The Electoral College voted in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, while the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.

