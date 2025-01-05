https://sputnikglobe.com/20250105/russian-military-says-ukraines-atacms-attack-on-belgorod-region-will-not-go-unanswered-1121358012.html

Russian Military Says Ukraine's ATACMS Attack on Belgorod Region Will Not Go Unanswered

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that it would respond to the attempt by the Ukrainian armed forces to strike Russia's Belgorod Region with ATACMS missiles.

"On 3 January, the Kiev regime attempted to deliver a missile strike by US-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles at Belgorod region. In the course of an air defence battle, S-400 SAM [surface-to-air missile] system and Pantsir-SM crews shot down all the ATACMS missiles. This actions of the Kiev regime supported by Western curators won’t go unanswered," the ministry said in a statement. Allowing Kiev to strike deep into Russia with West-supplied weapons directly involves NATO countries in the conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously said.

