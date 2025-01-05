International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Military Says Ukraine's ATACMS Attack on Belgorod Region Will Not Go Unanswered
The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that it would respond to the attempt by the Ukrainian armed forces to strike Russia's Belgorod Region with ATACMS missiles.
"On 3 January, the Kiev regime attempted to deliver a missile strike by US-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles at Belgorod region. In the course of an air defence battle, S-400 SAM [surface-to-air missile] system and Pantsir-SM crews shot down all the ATACMS missiles. This actions of the Kiev regime supported by Western curators won’t go unanswered," the ministry said in a statement. Allowing Kiev to strike deep into Russia with West-supplied weapons directly involves NATO countries in the conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously said.
russia's special operation in ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, us arms for ukraine, ukraine attacks on russia, russia-ukraine hostilities
russia's special operation in ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, us arms for ukraine, ukraine attacks on russia, russia-ukraine hostilities

Russian Military Says Ukraine's ATACMS Attack on Belgorod Region Will Not Go Unanswered

05:23 GMT 05.01.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that it would respond to the attempt by the Ukrainian armed forces to strike Russia's Belgorod Region with ATACMS missiles.
"On 3 January, the Kiev regime attempted to deliver a missile strike by US-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles at Belgorod region. In the course of an air defence battle, S-400 SAM [surface-to-air missile] system and Pantsir-SM crews shot down all the ATACMS missiles. This actions of the Kiev regime supported by Western curators won’t go unanswered," the ministry said in a statement.
Military
Oreshnik and Russia’s Nuclear Doctrine Update: Why They Matter
29 December 2024, 12:00 GMT
Allowing Kiev to strike deep into Russia with West-supplied weapons directly involves NATO countries in the conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously said.
