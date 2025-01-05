International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250105/why-could-us-military-bases-in-honduras-be-closed-after-trumps-inauguration-1121362173.html
Why Could US Military Bases in Honduras Be Closed After Trump’s Inauguration?
Why Could US Military Bases in Honduras Be Closed After Trump’s Inauguration?
Sputnik International
President-elect Donald Trump earlier signaled readiness to send back millions of Latin American citizens, who illegally reside in the United States.
2025-01-05T14:52+0000
2025-01-05T14:52+0000
us
honduras
airbase
troops
deportation
migrants
donald trump
americas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/05/1121362008_0:278:2997:1964_1920x0_80_0_0_946720f72fc97d7677ffc5f97b315d91.jpg
US troops will be expelled from Honduras if Washington carries out mass deportations of undocumented immigrants from America, Honduran President Xiomara Castro has warned.The statement was followed by Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina pointing out that the country’s president had the power to suspend a decades-old agreement with the US on the airbase without the parliament’s approval.What is Soto Cano Airbase?The Soto Cano Airbase, which was originally built by the US in the 1980s to help contain what Washington at the time said was the Communist threat in the region. The base currently hosts more than 1,000 American military and civilian personnel.How Did the US React?Brian Hughes, a spoksman for the Trump transition team, responded by saying that the Trump administration "looks forward" to engaging its Latin American partners to ensure US southern border is secure and "illegal immigrants can be returned to their country of origin."Did Trump Outline Concrete Plan on Migrants' Deportation?Trump earlier promised that he would swiftly deport undocumented immigrants from the US when he took office on January 20, with his transition team, though, declining to elaborate on concrete plans. The US President-­elect deported about 1.5 million illegal migrants during his first term.
honduras
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/05/1121362008_211:0:2830:1964_1920x0_80_0_0_b5b5170b919e4e659862c778aaf9246c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
undocumented migrants, us airbase in honduras, honduran president xiomara castro
undocumented migrants, us airbase in honduras, honduran president xiomara castro

Why Could US Military Bases in Honduras Be Closed After Trump’s Inauguration?

14:52 GMT 05.01.2025
© AP Photo / Tannen MauryUS and Honduras troops work together while firing 105mm Howitzers during training exercises at Zambrano Artillery Range in Honduras, on Wednesday, March 24, 1988.
US and Honduras troops work together while firing 105mm Howitzers during training exercises at Zambrano Artillery Range in Honduras, on Wednesday, March 24, 1988. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2025
© AP Photo / Tannen Maury
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
President-elect Donald Trump earlier signaled readiness to send back millions of Latin American citizens, who illegally reside in the United States.
US troops will be expelled from Honduras if Washington carries out mass deportations of undocumented immigrants from America, Honduran President Xiomara Castro has warned.

"Faced with a hostile attitude of mass expulsion of our brothers, we would have to consider a change in our cooperation policies with the US, especially in the military field, where for decades, without paying a cent, they maintain military bases on our territory, which in this case would lose all reason to exist in Honduras," Castro said, in an apparent reference to the Soto Cano Airbase.

The statement was followed by Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina pointing out that the country’s president had the power to suspend a decades-old agreement with the US on the airbase without the parliament’s approval.
What is Soto Cano Airbase?
The Soto Cano Airbase, which was originally built by the US in the 1980s to help contain what Washington at the time said was the Communist threat in the region. The base currently hosts more than 1,000 American military and civilian personnel.
How Did the US React?
Brian Hughes, a spoksman for the Trump transition team, responded by saying that the Trump administration "looks forward" to engaging its Latin American partners to ensure US southern border is secure and "illegal immigrants can be returned to their country of origin."
Did Trump Outline Concrete Plan on Migrants' Deportation?
Trump earlier promised that he would swiftly deport undocumented immigrants from the US when he took office on January 20, with his transition team, though, declining to elaborate on concrete plans. The US President-­elect deported about 1.5 million illegal migrants during his first term.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала