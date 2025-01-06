https://sputnikglobe.com/20250106/nearly-50-people-killed-in-gaza-strip-due-to-israeli-strikes-in-past-day---health-ministry-1121370035.html

Nearly 50 People Killed in Gaza Strip Due to Israeli Strikes in Past Day - Health Ministry

Nearly 50 People Killed in Gaza Strip Due to Israeli Strikes in Past Day - Health Ministry

Sputnik International

At least 49 people have been killed, and 75 injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip over the past day, the Gaza Strip's health ministry said on Monday.

2025-01-06T13:37+0000

2025-01-06T13:37+0000

2025-01-06T13:37+0000

world

middle east

israeli-palestinian conflict

palestine-israel conflict

israel-gaza conflict

israel defense forces (idf)

israel

hamas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/03/1121343123_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b9620983d5dac7d9f3aa353d1019b957.jpg

"Over the last 24 hours, the Israeli occupation carried out three mass killings of families in the Gaza Strip. Hospitals received 49 fatalities and 75 injured individuals," the statement read. Overall, since the escalation of the conflict in October 2023, the death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 45,854, with more than 109,000 people wounded, the ministry added. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in Gaza and announced a complete blockade of the enclave.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250102/year-of-turmoil-how-2024-will-be-remembered-in-the-middle-east-1121258366.html

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mideast crisis, mideast conflict, israel-hamas row, palestine-israel conflict, israel war mideast, israel gaza violence, gaza strip crisis