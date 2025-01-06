International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250106/nearly-50-people-killed-in-gaza-strip-due-to-israeli-strikes-in-past-day---health-ministry-1121370035.html
Nearly 50 People Killed in Gaza Strip Due to Israeli Strikes in Past Day - Health Ministry
Nearly 50 People Killed in Gaza Strip Due to Israeli Strikes in Past Day - Health Ministry
Sputnik International
At least 49 people have been killed, and 75 injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip over the past day, the Gaza Strip's health ministry said on Monday.
2025-01-06T13:37+0000
2025-01-06T13:37+0000
world
middle east
israeli-palestinian conflict
palestine-israel conflict
israel-gaza conflict
israel defense forces (idf)
israel
hamas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/03/1121343123_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b9620983d5dac7d9f3aa353d1019b957.jpg
"Over the last 24 hours, the Israeli occupation carried out three mass killings of families in the Gaza Strip. Hospitals received 49 fatalities and 75 injured individuals," the statement read. Overall, since the escalation of the conflict in October 2023, the death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 45,854, with more than 109,000 people wounded, the ministry added. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in Gaza and announced a complete blockade of the enclave.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250102/year-of-turmoil-how-2024-will-be-remembered-in-the-middle-east-1121258366.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/03/1121343123_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1aca027ce4d9c08dc95bc4ef12c2a016.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
mideast crisis, mideast conflict, israel-hamas row, palestine-israel conflict, israel war mideast, israel gaza violence, gaza strip crisis
mideast crisis, mideast conflict, israel-hamas row, palestine-israel conflict, israel war mideast, israel gaza violence, gaza strip crisis

Nearly 50 People Killed in Gaza Strip Due to Israeli Strikes in Past Day - Health Ministry

13:37 GMT 06.01.2025
© AP Photo / Abdel Kareem HanaPalestinian children next to a building destroyed by Israeli army strikes in the central Gaza Strip town of Khan Younis, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.
Palestinian children next to a building destroyed by Israeli army strikes in the central Gaza Strip town of Khan Younis, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2025
© AP Photo / Abdel Kareem Hana
Subscribe
CAIRO (Sputnik) - At least 49 people have been killed, and 75 injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip over the past day, the Gaza Strip's health ministry said on Monday.
"Over the last 24 hours, the Israeli occupation carried out three mass killings of families in the Gaza Strip. Hospitals received 49 fatalities and 75 injured individuals," the statement read.
Overall, since the escalation of the conflict in October 2023, the death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 45,854, with more than 109,000 people wounded, the ministry added.
The super moon rises behind the Dome of the Rock shrine at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2025
Analysis
Year of Turmoil: How 2024 Will Be Remembered in the Middle East
2 January, 12:00 GMT
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in Gaza and announced a complete blockade of the enclave.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала