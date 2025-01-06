https://sputnikglobe.com/20250106/nearly-50-people-killed-in-gaza-strip-due-to-israeli-strikes-in-past-day---health-ministry-1121370035.html
Nearly 50 People Killed in Gaza Strip Due to Israeli Strikes in Past Day - Health Ministry
Nearly 50 People Killed in Gaza Strip Due to Israeli Strikes in Past Day - Health Ministry
Sputnik International
At least 49 people have been killed, and 75 injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip over the past day, the Gaza Strip's health ministry said on Monday.
2025-01-06T13:37+0000
2025-01-06T13:37+0000
2025-01-06T13:37+0000
world
middle east
israeli-palestinian conflict
palestine-israel conflict
israel-gaza conflict
israel defense forces (idf)
israel
hamas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/03/1121343123_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b9620983d5dac7d9f3aa353d1019b957.jpg
"Over the last 24 hours, the Israeli occupation carried out three mass killings of families in the Gaza Strip. Hospitals received 49 fatalities and 75 injured individuals," the statement read. Overall, since the escalation of the conflict in October 2023, the death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 45,854, with more than 109,000 people wounded, the ministry added. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in Gaza and announced a complete blockade of the enclave.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250102/year-of-turmoil-how-2024-will-be-remembered-in-the-middle-east-1121258366.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/03/1121343123_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1aca027ce4d9c08dc95bc4ef12c2a016.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
mideast crisis, mideast conflict, israel-hamas row, palestine-israel conflict, israel war mideast, israel gaza violence, gaza strip crisis
mideast crisis, mideast conflict, israel-hamas row, palestine-israel conflict, israel war mideast, israel gaza violence, gaza strip crisis
Nearly 50 People Killed in Gaza Strip Due to Israeli Strikes in Past Day - Health Ministry
CAIRO (Sputnik) - At least 49 people have been killed, and 75 injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip over the past day, the Gaza Strip's health ministry said on Monday.
"Over the last 24 hours, the Israeli occupation carried out three mass killings of families in the Gaza Strip. Hospitals received 49 fatalities and 75 injured individuals," the statement read.
Overall, since the escalation of the conflict in October 2023, the death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 45,854, with more than 109,000 people wounded, the ministry added.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords
in Gaza and announced a complete blockade of the enclave.