US Congress Officially Certifies Trump's Election Victory Over Presiding Kamala Harris
The US Congress in a joint session on Monday certified the results of the 2024 presidential election, officially declaring Donald Trump the 47th President of the United States.
"This announcement of the state of the vote by the President of the Senate shall be deemed a sufficient declaration of the persons elected president and vice president of the United States each for a term beginning on the 20th day of January, 2025," Vice President Kamala Harris who lost to Trump said as she presided over the session. Trump's inauguration will take place on January 20.
18:55 GMT 06.01.2025
© AP Photo / Matt RourkeVice President-elect JD Vance waves after a joint session of Congress announced the results for he and President-elect Donald Trump in the Electoral College votes, affirming Trump's victory in the presidential election, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US Congress in a joint session on Monday certified the results of the 2024 presidential election, officially declaring Donald Trump the 47th President of the United States.
"This announcement of the state of the vote by the President of the Senate shall be deemed a sufficient declaration of the persons elected president and vice president of the United States each for a term beginning on the 20th day of January, 2025," Vice President Kamala Harris who lost to Trump said as she presided over the session.
Trump's inauguration will take place on January 20.
