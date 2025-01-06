https://sputnikglobe.com/20250106/us-congress-officially-certifies-trumps-election-victory-over-presiding-kamala-harris-1121371294.html

US Congress Officially Certifies Trump's Election Victory Over Presiding Kamala Harris

US Congress Officially Certifies Trump's Election Victory Over Presiding Kamala Harris

Sputnik International

The US Congress in a joint session on Monday certified the results of the 2024 presidential election, officially declaring Donald Trump the 47th President of the United States.

2025-01-06T18:55+0000

2025-01-06T18:55+0000

2025-01-06T18:55+0000

americas

us

donald trump

kamala harris

us congress

2024 us presidential election

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/06/1121371131_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e243e763351b643ed834879acf8ead81.jpg

"This announcement of the state of the vote by the President of the Senate shall be deemed a sufficient declaration of the persons elected president and vice president of the United States each for a term beginning on the 20th day of January, 2025," Vice President Kamala Harris who lost to Trump said as she presided over the session. Trump's inauguration will take place on January 20.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

2024 us presidential election, donald trump president, us election certification