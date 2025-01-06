https://sputnikglobe.com/20250106/zelensky-his-entourage-amass-100bln-in-5-years-ukrainian-lawmaker-1121371401.html
Zelensky, His Entourage Amass $100Bln in 5 Years - Ukrainian Lawmaker
Zelensky, His Entourage Amass $100Bln in 5 Years - Ukrainian Lawmaker
Sputnik International
Volodymyr Zelensky and his associates have accumulated a fortune of $100 billion during five years in office, including during the ongoing conflict with Russia, Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinsky said on Monday.
2025-01-06T19:03+0000
2025-01-06T19:03+0000
2025-01-06T19:03+0000
world
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
wealth
profiteers
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0e/1120885313_0:146:2817:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_12508d304867cf7bd0f6f9b481681ca3.jpg
"Zelensky's three large-scale projects have led him to his fabulous enrichment. The COVID pandemic brought him and his entourage from $500,000 to $1 million. Only on vaccines and masks. The 'Big Construction' project — about $8 billion. The war, according to my estimates, cost about $50 billion," Dubinsky said on Telegram. The lawmaker noted that these figures do not include kickbacks from the tax, customs and banking systems, as well as excise goods, courts, law enforcement and grain trade. Earlier in the day, the Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO) of the Russian Academy of Sciences said that financial support for Ukraine from international organizations and countries has already exceeded $300 billion in 2022-2024.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0e/1120885313_157:0:2658:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_483a070a563dd9084a12f447fce9c801.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
zelensky wealth, volodymyr zelensky profiteering
zelensky wealth, volodymyr zelensky profiteering
Zelensky, His Entourage Amass $100Bln in 5 Years - Ukrainian Lawmaker
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Volodymyr Zelensky and his associates have accumulated a fortune of $100 billion during five years in office, including during the ongoing conflict with Russia, Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinsky said on Monday.
"Zelensky's three large-scale projects have led him to his fabulous enrichment. The COVID pandemic brought him and his entourage from $500,000 to $1 million. Only on vaccines and masks. The 'Big Construction' project — about $8 billion. The war, according to my estimates, cost about $50 billion," Dubinsky said on Telegram.
The lawmaker noted that these figures do not include kickbacks from the tax, customs and banking systems, as well as excise goods, courts, law enforcement and grain trade.
"In total, about $100 billion over five years. This means that, in terms of real cash, Zelensky and Co. are richer than [outgoing US President Joe] Biden, [US investor Warren] Buffet and [US entrepreneur Elon] Musk combined. Their 'wealth' is stock quotes, while this is real money. Therefore, now it is very important to not let them [Zelensky and his associates] escape," Dubinsky added.
Earlier in the day, the Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO) of the Russian Academy of Sciences said that financial support for Ukraine from international organizations and countries has already exceeded $300 billion in 2022-2024.