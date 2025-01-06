https://sputnikglobe.com/20250106/zelensky-his-entourage-amass-100bln-in-5-years-ukrainian-lawmaker-1121371401.html

Zelensky, His Entourage Amass $100Bln in 5 Years - Ukrainian Lawmaker

Zelensky, His Entourage Amass $100Bln in 5 Years - Ukrainian Lawmaker

Sputnik International

Volodymyr Zelensky and his associates have accumulated a fortune of $100 billion during five years in office, including during the ongoing conflict with Russia, Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinsky said on Monday.

2025-01-06T19:03+0000

2025-01-06T19:03+0000

2025-01-06T19:03+0000

world

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

wealth

profiteers

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0e/1120885313_0:146:2817:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_12508d304867cf7bd0f6f9b481681ca3.jpg

"Zelensky's three large-scale projects have led him to his fabulous enrichment. The COVID pandemic brought him and his entourage from $500,000 to $1 million. Only on vaccines and masks. The 'Big Construction' project — about $8 billion. The war, according to my estimates, cost about $50 billion," Dubinsky said on Telegram. The lawmaker noted that these figures do not include kickbacks from the tax, customs and banking systems, as well as excise goods, courts, law enforcement and grain trade. Earlier in the day, the Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO) of the Russian Academy of Sciences said that financial support for Ukraine from international organizations and countries has already exceeded $300 billion in 2022-2024.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

zelensky wealth, volodymyr zelensky profiteering