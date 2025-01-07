https://sputnikglobe.com/20250107/ex-leader-of-frances-national-front-party-jean-marie-le-pen-dies-aged-96-1121376982.html

Ex-Leader of France's National Front Party Jean-Marie Le Pen Dies Aged 96

Jean-Marie Le Pen, the former leader of France's right-wing National Front party, has died at the age of 96, French media reported on Tuesday, citing the politician's family.

Le Pen had earlier been hospitalized due to suspected heart problems. The Elysee Palace, expressing condolences on the passing of Le Pen, said that history would judge his role in the country's life. The communique also expressed condolences to Le Pen's family and loved ones. According to media reports, he passed away surrounded by his family at a medical facility in Garches, near Paris. He had been hospitalized there for several weeks. Known for his right-wing views, Le Pen ran for president five times. In 2011, he handed over the party's leadership to his daughter Marine Le Pen and was expelled from the party in 2015. In 2018, the National Front was renamed the National Rally. Although his mandate as a member of the European Parliament expired in 2019, Le Pen frequently appeared in the media, commenting on current events in France.

