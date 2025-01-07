https://sputnikglobe.com/20250107/ex-leader-of-frances-national-front-party-jean-marie-le-pen-dies-aged-96-1121376982.html
Ex-Leader of France's National Front Party Jean-Marie Le Pen Dies Aged 96
Ex-Leader of France's National Front Party Jean-Marie Le Pen Dies Aged 96
Sputnik International
Jean-Marie Le Pen, the former leader of France's right-wing National Front party, has died at the age of 96, French media reported on Tuesday, citing the politician's family.
2025-01-07T12:20+0000
2025-01-07T12:20+0000
2025-01-07T18:24+0000
world
europe
france
marine le pen
national front
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101736/37/1017363759_0:260:5000:3073_1920x0_80_0_0_8030a25fc3cb243a25cbaaee7bff1891.jpg
Le Pen had earlier been hospitalized due to suspected heart problems. The Elysee Palace, expressing condolences on the passing of Le Pen, said that history would judge his role in the country's life. The communique also expressed condolences to Le Pen's family and loved ones. According to media reports, he passed away surrounded by his family at a medical facility in Garches, near Paris. He had been hospitalized there for several weeks. Known for his right-wing views, Le Pen ran for president five times. In 2011, he handed over the party's leadership to his daughter Marine Le Pen and was expelled from the party in 2015. In 2018, the National Front was renamed the National Rally. Although his mandate as a member of the European Parliament expired in 2019, Le Pen frequently appeared in the media, commenting on current events in France.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20210115/frances-jean-marie-le-pen-shocked-by-treatment-of-trump-says-there-was-no-capitol-coup-attempt-1081775073.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101736/37/1017363759_279:0:4723:3333_1920x0_80_0_0_7e6038b14fc7ff0099d8fcb6617a649f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
jean-marie le pen, national frong party, france, marine le pen
jean-marie le pen, national frong party, france, marine le pen
Ex-Leader of France's National Front Party Jean-Marie Le Pen Dies Aged 96
12:20 GMT 07.01.2025 (Updated: 18:24 GMT 07.01.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Jean-Marie Le Pen, the former leader of France's right-wing National Front party, has died at the age of 96, French media reported on Tuesday, citing the politician's family.
Le Pen had earlier been hospitalized due to suspected heart problems.
The Elysee Palace, expressing condolences on the passing of Le Pen, said that history would judge his role in the country's life.
"A historical figure, he played a role in the public life of our country for nearly seventy years, which history will now evaluate," French broadcaster BFMTV quoted the Elysee Palace's statement.
The communique also expressed condolences to Le Pen's family and loved ones.
According to media reports, he passed away surrounded by his family at a medical facility in Garches, near Paris. He had been hospitalized there for several weeks.
15 January 2021, 10:28 GMT
Known for his right-wing views, Le Pen ran for president five times. In 2011, he handed over the party's leadership to his daughter Marine Le Pen and was expelled from the party in 2015. In 2018, the National Front was renamed
the National Rally. Although his mandate as a member of the European Parliament expired in 2019, Le Pen frequently appeared in the media, commenting on current events in France.