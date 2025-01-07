Ronald No Longer WokeDonald: McDonald’s Another Global Company to Abandon DEI

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250107/ronald-no-longer-wokedonald-mcdonalds-another-global-company-to-abandon-dei-1121374764.html
The Wall Street Journal reported in October that then-US presidential candidate Donald Trump might ban certain DEI initiatives if he won a second term in the White House.
McDonald's has announced it will scale back on its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies towards employees and suppliers, perceived as "woke" by critics.The company will abandon numerous practices, including "external surveys" that measured workplace inclusion for different minorities.The announcement comes after McDonald’s global sales fell by 1.5% in the third quarter of 2024, the biggest decline in four years, which occurred amid last year’s E. coli outbreak across 13 US states linked to the fast-food giant’s burgers.The developments unfolded after US President-elect Donald Trump tapped Stephen Miller, a former adviser who leads a group that has aggressively challenged corporate DEI policies, as his incoming deputy chief of policy.
McDonald’s is the latest US company to roll back diversity goals, which were previously lifted by retail behemoth Walmart, Ford Motor Co., farm machinery maker John Deere, the Tractor Supply Company, and Harley Davidson.
The developments unfolded after US President-elect Donald Trump tapped Stephen Miller, a former adviser who leads a group that has aggressively challenged corporate DEI policies, as his incoming deputy chief of policy.