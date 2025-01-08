https://sputnikglobe.com/20250108/no-response-in-21-days-canary-islands-criticize-spains-handling-of-migrant-crisis-1121384599.html

'No Response for 21 Days': Canary Islands Criticize Spain's Handling of Migrant Crisis

Canary Islands President Fernando Clavijo has accused the Spanish government of inaction amid the continued arrival of unaccompanied minors on the archipelago.

"It is clear to us that the country's government is not interested in what is happening in the Canary Islands. It has been 21 days since we sent a proposal for a decree law on unaccompanied minors, but there is still no response," Clavijo said on X on Tuesday, referring to an initiative that would require the mandatory placement of migrant minors in other Spanish autonomous communities. At the same time, Clavijo added that the autonomous community will continue to look for alternatives in the face of the Spanish government's inability to resolve the humanitarian problem on the archipelago. Large groups of irregular migrants regularly attempt to cross Spain's southern and island borders. The Spanish Interior Ministry said in December that a record number of undocumented migrants had arrived to the country by sea in 2024. Between January 1 and December 15, a total of 57,738 migrants arrived in Spain in 1,719 boats. Most of them landed on the Canary Islands.

