Putin Holds Meeting With Lawmakers From Russia's Parliament

The first major meeting of 2025 is set to focus on the launch of Russia’s new national projects.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with members of the Russian Parliament via videoconference."A number of current issues are also expected to be discussed," the Kremlin statement revealed. That said, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak is scheduled to deliver a report.The last meeting between the president and government officials occurred on December 11, 2024. During that session, Putin emphasized the importance of signing documents to secure bank funding for the construction of a high-speed rail line connecting Moscow and St. Petersburg.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more!




12:01 GMT 09.01.2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a video conference meeting with Kursk Region Acting Governor Alexei Smirnov at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia.

The first major meeting of 2025 is set to focus on the launch of Russia’s new national projects.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with members of the Russian Parliament via videoconference.
"A number of current issues are also expected to be discussed," the Kremlin statement revealed. That said, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak is scheduled to deliver a report.
The last meeting between the president and government officials occurred on December 11, 2024. During that session, Putin emphasized the importance of signing documents to secure bank funding for the construction of a high-speed rail line connecting Moscow and St. Petersburg.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more!
