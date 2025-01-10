Billionaires, Budget Cuts & Drought: What’s Fueling LA’s Fire Crisis?
© AP Photo / Ethan SwopeFire crews battle the Kenneth Fire in the West Hills section of Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.
Multiple wildfires have erupted in California since Tuesday, killing at least 10 people and forcing tens of thousands to evacuate. Damage estimates from the ongoing blazes in and around Los Angeles range from $135 billion to $150 billion, according to AccuWeather.
Los Angeles fire hydrants have run dry as wildfires rage, forcing residents to rely on pool water and garden hoses. Amid the chaos, attention has turned to billionaire agribusiness moguls Stewart and Lynda Resnick, notorious for their control over California's water resources.
The Resnicks own a 57% stake in the Kern Water Bank, one of the state’s largest underground water storages.
This control was secured through the controversial Monterey Amendments of 1994, which transferred ownership to five water districts and the Resnicks' private Westside Mutual Water Company, according to More Perfect Union.
Critics accuse the Resnicks of profiting during water shortages by selling stored water at inflated rates and wielding political influence.
A California Watch review found the Resnicks donated $7,000 to Senator Dianne Feinstein’s 2000 campaign, with Mother Jones alleging she later supported drought-era legislation favoring agribusiness.
While the current water crisis is driven by infrastructure issues, climate change, and budget cuts, the Resnicks’ massive agricultural water use in California’s Central Valley adds further strain to the fragile system.
Also fueling the crisis, budget cuts have strained firefighting resources. Mayor Karen Bass reduced the LAFD budget by $17.6 million for 2024-2025, leaving $837 million – just 65% of the city’s $1.3 billion homeless budget. Firefighter shortages have persisted since 2020.