Billionaires, Budget Cuts & Drought: What's Fueling LA's Fire Crisis?

Billionaires, Budget Cuts & Drought: What’s Fueling LA’s Fire Crisis?

Billionaires, budget cuts, and drought: What’s fueling LA’s fire crisis?

2025-01-10T13:29+0000

2025-01-10T13:29+0000

2025-01-10T13:29+0000

Los Angeles fire hydrants have run dry as wildfires rage, forcing residents to rely on pool water and garden hoses. Amid the chaos, attention has turned to billionaire agribusiness moguls Stewart and Lynda Resnick, notorious for their control over California's water resources. While the current water crisis is driven by infrastructure issues, climate change, and budget cuts, the Resnicks’ massive agricultural water use in California’s Central Valley adds further strain to the fragile system. Also fueling the crisis, budget cuts have strained firefighting resources. Mayor Karen Bass reduced the LAFD budget by $17.6 million for 2024-2025, leaving $837 million – just 65% of the city’s $1.3 billion homeless budget. Firefighter shortages have persisted since 2020.

2025

