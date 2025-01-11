International
Los Angeles Mayor Cut Fire Department Budget by $49Mln Shortly Before Wildfires - Reports
Los Angeles Mayor Cut Fire Department Budget by $49Mln Shortly Before Wildfires - Reports
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass demanded an additional $49 million cut of the fire department's budget less than a week before massive wildfires engulfed the city, the Daily Mail reported, citing a leaked memo.
According to the report citing sources, the extra reduction would have shut down 16 fire stations and upset the department's ability to respond to emergencies. The memo is dated January 6, it said. Multiple wildfires have broken out across Los Angeles since Tuesday, killing at least 10 people and prompting tens of thousands to evacuate.
04:56 GMT 11.01.2025
A firefighter hoses down hot spots from the Archer Fire in the Granada Hills section of Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass demanded an additional $49 million cut of the fire department's budget less than a week before massive wildfires engulfed the city, media reported, citing a leaked memo.
According to the report citing sources, the extra reduction would have shut down 16 fire stations and upset the department's ability to respond to emergencies.
The memo is dated January 6, it said.
Multiple wildfires have broken out across Los Angeles since Tuesday, killing at least 10 people and prompting tens of thousands to evacuate.
