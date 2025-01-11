International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Take Control of Shevchenko Village in DPR - MoD
Russian Forces Take Control of Shevchenko Village in DPR - MoD
Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr group of forces has taken control of the Shevchenko village in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
"As a result of decisive actions, units of Battlegroup Tsentr liberated the settlement of Shevchenko in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said, adding that the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 535 soldiers, a Leopard tank and four armored vehicles in clashes with the Battlegroup Tsentr. Russia’s Battlegroup Vostok continued its advance deep into Ukraine’s defense lines, and Kiev lost up to 185 soldiers in clashes in the past 24 hours, the ministry added. "The enemy losses [in battles with Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad] amounted to up to 365 servicepeople, three armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, six artillery pieces and a counter-battery radar station. Two ammunition depots were destroyed," the ministry said, adding that Ukraine also lost up to 210 soldiers and two ammunition depots in clashes with Russia’s Battlegroup Yug.
Russian Forces Take Control of Shevchenko Village in DPR - MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr group of forces has taken control of the Shevchenko village in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
"As a result of decisive actions, units of Battlegroup Tsentr liberated the settlement of Shevchenko in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said, adding that the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 535 soldiers, a Leopard tank and four armored vehicles in clashes with the Battlegroup Tsentr.
Russia’s Battlegroup Vostok continued its advance deep into Ukraine’s defense lines, and Kiev lost up to 185 soldiers in clashes in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
Russian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Army Liberates Settlement Of Dachenskoye In Donetsk People's Republic
6 January, 09:16 GMT
"The enemy losses [in battles with Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad] amounted to up to 365 servicepeople, three armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, six artillery pieces and a counter-battery radar station. Two ammunition depots were destroyed," the ministry said, adding that Ukraine also lost up to 210 soldiers and two ammunition depots in clashes with Russia’s Battlegroup Yug.
